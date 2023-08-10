It's official: "Good Bones" is coming to an end.

On Aug. 7, Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed the news when she released a pre-recorded episode of her podcast, "Mina AF."

"Today, I filmed my last few pickups for 'Good Bones.' Not 'Good Bones' Season Eight, but for 'Good Bones," she said. "So it is officially, 'That's a wrap, folks.' And the series premiere or, you know, the last season of the series, will air a few months from now, and it's the end of an era.

"I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent my last almost 10 years with," Starsiak Hawk continued.

Although "Good Bones" is ending, the HGTV star noted that she's "super, super proud" of the network for "making a show for the last eight years that, for the huge majority of the time, has been super representative of who I am, who the boys are, what we’re doing, and it was really important to me from the beginning to do that.”

What is HGTV's series 'Good Bones' about?

"Good Bones" mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsaik pose for a portrait in Los Angeles. Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

"Good Bones" is a long-running HGTV show that features Starsiak Hawk revitalizing homes alongside her mom, Karen E Laine, in her hometown of Indianapolis. With Starsiak Hawk's background in real estate and Laine's knowledge of the law, as a former attorney, the two ladies turn run-down homes into stunning remodels with a little help from their crew, including Starsiak Hawk's half-brother, Ted.

In 2019, Laine announced that she was retiring from their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer. Although she was no longer employed there, she still appeared on "Good Bones" to help her daughter out.

On Starsiak Hawk's podcast, she noted that the show's production team has seen her go through many different life changes, including getting married to her husband, Steve Hawk, and having their two kids, Jack and Charlie.

“They’ve seen me get engaged, get married, be a foster parent to my niece, have Jack, go through IVF, have Charlie, and then all just the regular daily struggles. And I think y’all would agree, but you’re hardest and maybe meanest to the people closest to you because it’s safe, so we’ve kind of become family for each other and kind of done that.”

"We kind of created this weird big, dysfunctional family that just came to an end today and it's so weird because with family, you don't end that relationship, no matter how dysfunctional it gets. Sometimes, you probably should. But it was goodbyes," she added.

When did 'Good Bones' premiere?

"Good Bones" premiered in 2016 and it's set to air its final season, Season Eight, on Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

What can we expect from the final season of 'Good Bones'?

According to Starsiak Hawk's Instagram post shared last month, the Season Eight premiere of "Good Bones" will follow Mina, Karen and their team "as they revamp a junk-filled duplex, complete with an attic space and a basement, located in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood. To turn a profit, Mina will transform the attic into a rental income unit for the new homeowners by adding bedrooms, a kitchen and living room, all with a modern touch."

Why is 'Good Bones' ending?

Mina Starsiak Hawk attaches a bracket to a mirror in the coach house of the historic Sander’s House on "Good Bones: Risky Business." Peter Wynn Thompson / Getty Images

On her podcast, Starsiak Hawk's explained that she was in agreement with HGTV to end the show.

"This is a good decision," she said. "This is something that was made together with the network."

Starsiak Hawk noted that has felt a lot of stress doing the show because she felt she had a lot of responsibilities.

"It's not my job to keep two dozen people employed for the rest of their lives or all the things that I was putting on myself that was making it really, really hard to function as a normal human being because I always felt the weight of so many other people's worlds that I put on my shoulders," she said. "No one else did that to me. There's no blame game to play there."

She continued, “I got to a point where I think I kind of felt like, whether it made sense or not, it felt like I was fighting for my life, or fighting for my family’s life, fighting for my employees’ lives, to figure something out, to find a solution, to find the next thing," Starsiak Hawk added. "And I just became a version of myself that I really didn't like because when you're fighting, when you feel like you're fighting for your life, it's not the best version of anyone."

What's next for Starsiak Hawk and Laine?

Well, before "Good Bones" premiered in 2016, Starsiak Hawk was working as a real estate agent and Laine was working as an attorney, according to HGTV. But, now that "Good Bones" is coming to an end, it seems that Starsiak Hawk has been thinking about the next steps for her and her family.

On Instagram, she wrote, "In all honesty, the last decade has been leading up to this moment, but what’s next?"

On her podcast, she added, "Hopefully, very exciting things to come."

While the specifics may be a huge question mark, Starsiak Hawk expressed that taking care of her family and herself are at the top of her priorities list.

"What are my actual responsibilities? And they're pretty simple. It's to take care of myself, it's to take care of my kids, work together with my husband to do those things, to really take care of my family and make sure we're always safe, fed, happy, healthy."