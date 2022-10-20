The Dance of the Dragons has finally begun. Whether the first salvo of the civil war dividing House Targaryen came from the Greens or the Blacks in HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” one theme has emerged: Helaena Targaryen saw it coming.

The sister-wife of Aegon II, whose contested reign now challenges Princess Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne, is now the supposed queen of the realm; together, they have three children.

Throughout the season, Helaena has been shown to have dragon dreams — the ability to see visions of the future. It’s a trait that runs in the Targaryen line. Generations earlier, Daenys Targaryen, known as the Dreamer, foresaw the cataclysmic event called the Doom of Valyria and convinced her father to relocate the family to Dragonstone, making them the only major dragonlord clan to survive the catastrophe (some others survived but were killed soon after).

It’s unclear what dragon dreamers actually understand of their visions. Do they come in sudden pictures or verses? Young Helaena often speaks in riddles or ostensibly random phrasing. By the penultimate episode of the season, she appears notably agitated, at times swatting away her mother’s hand or refusing to look at Aegon during his coronation.

Helaena can't bear to look at Aegon here. Why? Ollie Upton / HBO

In any case, it’s worth listening to Helaena’s words closely, as they are quietly illuminating. Here’s a look at all of her prophecies so far — some paid off, others perhaps still to come this season or the ones to come.

‘It has eyes, though I don’t believe it can see.’

In a quiet scene in the sixth episode, Helaena examines a millipede in her arthropod collection as her mother, Alicent, looks on. While her words here can certainly be applied to the millipede, it also describes members of her house — those blinded by familial loyalties (Viserys), moral rigidity (Alicent) or the quest for power or revenge (Otto Hightower, Aemond).

Evie Allen, right, as young Helaena Targaryen. HBO

‘He’ll have to close an eye.’

In the same scene, Helaena predicts that Aemond will have his own dragon but that “he’ll have to close an eye.” That’s paid off in the very next episode, when young Aemond claims the dragon Vhagar but then loses his left eye in a fight he instigates with Rhaenyra’s sons Jacaerys and Lucerys and Daemon’s daughters, Baela and Rhaena.

Aemond One-Eye HBO Max

‘The last ring has no legs at all.’

Again, this is supposedly about the millipede. But those familiar with the plotline know that this statement hints at legacy and the future of the family.

‘Hand turns loom; spools of green, spools of black; dragons of flesh weaving dragons of thread.’In the seventh episode, Helaena speaks in riddles. “Hand turns loom” likely refers to Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, who has been playing the long game for decades, orchestrating a behind-the-scenes plot to take power. The “spools of green” and “spools of black” refer to the two factions in the war. The Greens, the color of the Hightowers, support Aegon’s bid for the throne; the Blacks support Rhaenyra’s claim.

The “dragons of flesh weaving dragons of thread” could be referencing the Dance of the Dragons, with members of House Targaryen on both sides — the dragon riders, at least — uniting, reproducing and eventually calling the banners to war.

Ollie Upton / HBO

‘Beware the beast beneath the boards.’

The eighth episode brings about Helaena's most cryptic prophecy yet. The "beast beneath the boards" could hint at a number of things, as shadowy figures abound. This includes creepy Larys, of course, and Mysaria, aka the White Worm, who precedes Varys, from “Game of Thrones,” in her mastery of whispers.

In the ninth episode, she takes on an urgent tone, stating, “There is a beast beneath the boards!” Helaena angrily swats away Alicent’s hand when mother tries to console daughter.

Could it refer to Rhaenys and her dragon, Meleys, breaking through the ground of the Grand Sept at Aegon’s coronation? Perhaps.

But the biggest clue might rest with the prevalence of rats and the underground network of the Red Keep and King’s Landing. Rats in this show signal a bad omen, appearing in bleak scenes, like the one feasting on spilled blood after Ser Criston Cole beats Jeffrey Lonmouth to death, or the one scurrying across a mantel in front of Viserys late at night, as the ailing king is literally decaying.

Prophecy or not, beware the rats.