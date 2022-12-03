Heather El Moussa and husband Tarek share 1st look at their new HGTV show

The El Moussas are starting a new chapter of their lives together, surrounding their collective passion for real estate.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa collaborated on an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 2, sharing a first look at the couple's new HGTV show, "The Flipping El Moussas."

"Onto the next chapter!!! As one door closes with Flip or Flop, another opens with The Flipping El Moussas so get ready to see A LOT more of us next year," they captioned the post, with the white heart and pregnant woman emojis.

The post also congratulated Tarek's ex-wife, Christina Hall, with whom he previously hosted HGTV's "Flip or Flop," on her next chapter. Hall announced this week that she will also be starting a Southern-based television show, "Christina in the Country," which airs in January.

However, the two added that fans will "still see plenty of us," as Heather will continue to star on the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset" and Tarek on HGTV's "Flipping 101."

"So: Who’s ready for new flips, beautiful designs, behind the scenes, lots of laughs and babies!?!" they wrote with three red hearts.

According to the post, “The Flipping El Moussas” is set to air in March 2023. Based on the short clip, the show appears to follow the El Moussas through both their personal journey with pregnancy, as well as their professional lives.

Heather and Tarek, who were newlyweds at the time, announced the eight-episode docuseries in June 2022.

“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” they said in a press release at the time.

The children Tarek shares with Hall, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, will also be on the show.

“As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon,” the two wrote on Instagram. “The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”