‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 gets premiere window. Everything we know

Cue the synth soundtrack and animated autumn leaves.

Netflix has announced a premiere window for the highly anticipated third season of "Heartstopper," a teen romance series based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name.

The beloved show will return in October, the streaming platform announced March 20.

The show premiered in April 2022, and after just a month, Netflix renewed the show for Season Two, which dropped in August 2023, as well as a third.

Joe Locke, who made his acting debut starring as Charlie Spring, previously told TODAY.com that the sudden fame was "very strange."

“I think sometimes it can be very overwhelming, in a positive way,” Locke said. “But I just am very grateful to have been part of a show that actually means something to people.”

Here's everything we know about "Heartstopper" Season Three.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in "Heartstopper." Samuel Dore / Netflix

When does 'Heartstopper' Season Three premiere?

"Heartstopper" will return for Season Three in October 2024. Filming for the season wrapped in December 2023.

What happened during ‘Heartstopper’ Season Two?

Season Two, which came out in August 2023, followed the next phase of Charlie (Locke) and Nick's (Kit Connor) romance. While the first season chronicled a first love, Season Two raised the stakes, depicting the complexities of one's first relationship.

After Nick told his mom, played by Olivia Colman, about his relationship with Charlie, the popular rugby star now has to decide how and when to come out to his friends and teammates. But when Nick and Charlie try to keep their relationship hidden during a school trip to Paris, the truth comes out. In the final episode, Nick and Charlie each consider saying "I love you" for the first time.

Season Two of "Heartstopper" showed Charlie, played by Joe Locke, and Nick, played by Kit Connor navigate being in a relationship. Teddy Cavendish / Netflix

The season ends on a darker note, however, with Charlie opening up for the first time about the bullying he experienced in the past and his mental health struggles. Nick is also starting to take notice of Charlie's pattern of not eating.

The rest of the friend group faced their own eventful moments in Season Two. Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) finally revealed their mutual feelings, Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) strengthens her relationship with Tara (Corinna Brown) by being honest about her family struggles and Isaac (Tobie Donovan) learns more about asexuality and explores his identity.

What will happen in Season Three of 'Heartstopper'?

Netflix released a teaser video to accompany the premiere window announcement.

The video shows the cast behind the scenes of filming the final episode of the season, Episode Eight. Set at a summer carnival, Connor teases that "Nick and Charlies, it's starting to get a bit more steamy."

Photos of Tao and Elle hugging and smiling fondly at each other then flash across the screen, as Finney tells the camera, "The positive reaction from Season Two has really boosted all of our confidence."

Gao adds that his character will start to figure out what he wants to do with his life.

"He's finding a passion for something that he begins to really love, and he does it to bring joy to people and to cheer up the other characters in the show," the actor for Tao says.

Panning back to Connor, the actor who plays Nick teases a lot of "tension" between the characters.

Oseman, the creator of the graphic novels the show is based on, also revealed to Netflix March 20 that the show's tone will "mature" in Season Three.

“Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3," Oseman said.

"While ‘Heartstopper’ will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up," she continued. "Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie and the ‘Heartstopper’ teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears and new joys as they approach adulthood."