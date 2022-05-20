'Heartstopper' was renewed for a second and third season

"Heartstopper," a coming-of-age series on Netflix, was renewed for a second and third season. The first season, which dropped in April, was more likely to melt your heart than it was to stop it.

Based on a webcomic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman, "Heartstopper" follows two high school boys in England. Until falling for Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) had only been attracted to girls. Their connection forces Nick to re-imagine his sense of self, and then challenges him to share that expanded self with the world.

The series was lauded for tenderly capturing the thrilling (and occasionally terrifying) experience of first love, as well as its depiction of multiple queer relationships.

Charlie and Nick are supported by friends, including Elle (Yasmin Finney) who is trans and attends a neighboring all girls' school. There, she befriends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell).

They're also supported by family. In fact, one fan used Nick's coming out scene to his mom (Olivia Colman) to come out to her parents.

Here's what we know about the future of "Heartstopper."

'Heartstopper' was renewed for two more seasons in 2022

Netflix renewed the series for Season Two and Season Three in May 2022.

Patrick Walters, the show's executive producer, shared a photo of him and Oseman holding up a peace sign, to represent two more seasons.

After the announcement, the phrase "2 more seasons" was trending on Twitter, with fans sharing their excitement.

The main cast is expected to return

The cast of "Heartstopper" will come back — after all, graduation isn't any time soon. Here's a brief rundown on the show's cast and characters.

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, an openly gay teenager who falls for Nick

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, a rugby player who goes on an emotional journey

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson, Nick’s supportive mom

Yasmin Finney, recently cast in the upcoming season of "Doctor Who," as Elle Argent, one of Charlie's friends

William Gao as Tao Xu, Charlie's best friend who has to adjust to his friend's new romance

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, one of Elle's new friends at school

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tara's girlfriend and Elle's friend

Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Charlie's friend and a passionate reader

Locke told Variety he wanted Jennifer Coolidge to play his grandmother in Season Two, so stay tuned.

Olivia Colman in "Heartstopper" Netflix

The series has just been renewed, so there isn't a trailer or release date yet.

Oseman's graphic novels preview the plot of Season 2

For a glimpse into the future of "Heartstopper," look to Oseman's graphic novels.

Based on the book, we can expect to see a blossoming romance between Tao and Elle (though based on the glances they exchanged in the finale, that's not much of a surprise).

The show might also introduce Nick's older brother, who is less accepting about his brother's bisexual identity.

Connor addressed the possible progression in an interview with NME — but didn't confirm whether an older brother would figure into Season Two.

"For Nick, I think there’s a lot more exploration to be done in terms of his family. It’s known to fans of the comics that he has an older brother who’s homophobic. I think that would be a really interesting route to go down, but I think there’s loads of material to go and explore," he told NME.