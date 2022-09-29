Family of ‘Heartland’ actor who passed away says his death resulted from ‘tragic accident’

Robert Cormier, an actor known for appearances on "Heartland," "Designated Survivor" and "American Gods," died at age 33 after a "tragic accident," his family said.

The office of Norbert Abrams, Cormier’s talent agent, told NBC News that Cormier's sister said the actor died on Sept. 23 of injuries sustained in a fall.

"Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," his family said in a statement to NBC News. "While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie's friends, colleagues and fans."

Cormier’s family thanked the critical care team at an unnamed Toronto hospital for the “compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family.”

Amber Marshall, one of Cormier's co-stars on "Heartland," said in an Instagram post that Cormier was "truly a joy to be around."

"He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart," she said. "He was especially kind and gentle with the animals on set, which goes a long way in my books."

Cormier played Finn Cotter on "Heartland." The show mourned the actor's death in a statement posted on Instagram.

"He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons," the show said. "On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

UPtv, a network that airs "Heartland," also paid tribute to Cormier. "Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon," UPtv wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers."

Cormier is survived by his two parents, three sisters, a grandmother and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins, according to his obituary.

“Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother,” his obituary states. “He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father.

“He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends. Rob’s memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him,” the obituary continued.