See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”

The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”

Ford and Mirren are heading west. James Minchin III / Paramount+

“Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us from the Scottish Highlands and the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here,” a female narrator says in the trailer as ominous music builds. “And where it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.”

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in "1923." James Minchin III / Paramount+

The gritty teaser for “1923” shows Ford and Mirren in the center of the action, with Ford riding a horse against a Western backdrop and Mirren, her face apparently bloodied, aiming a rifle at someone off-camera.

With the “1923” release date fast approaching, here are some key things to know about this “Yellowstone” prequel.

What is “1923” about?

“1923” takes place about a century before the events of “Yellowstone,” and explores a time “when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” according to a Paramount+ press release.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton. James Minchin III / Paramount+

This series comes on the heels of another “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” which follows an earlier generation of the Duttons as they travel west and settle in Montana. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill portrayed matriarch and patriarch James and Margaret Dutton in that series, which premiered in December 2021.

"1923" was originally called “1932,” but Paramount+ announced in June that the name had been changed to “1923" to reflect its earlier setting.

Who is in “1923”?

Ford and Mirren star in “1923” as Jacob and Cara Dutton. The cast also includes Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

Timothy Dalton of “James Bond” fame is also joining the cast, Deadline reported in October, portraying the “nefarious” Donald Whitfield.

When does “1923” come out?

“1923” will premiere on CBS’s Paramount+ streaming service on Sunday, Dec. 18, in the United States and Canada.

The Paramount Network will also air the premiere episode on Dec. 18 immediately following a new episode of “Yellowstone,” according to a Paramount+ release. The network has not yet shared the time these episodes will air on Dec. 18.

The second episode of “1923” will air on Paramount Network on Jan. 1, 2023, with further episode release dates yet to be announced.

In the United Kingdom and Australia, meanwhile, the first episode of “1923” will be available to stream Dec. 19 on Paramount+, with more international premiere dates to be announced later.

Where can I watch “1923”?

The premiere episode of “1923” will air on the Paramount Network, and will then be available to watch exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service.