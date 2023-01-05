Meagan Good’s character can’t stop flirting with disaster in ‘Harlem’ Season 2 trailer

Camille and her besties are back for another ride in New York City!

On Thursday, Jan. 5, Amazon Prime Video released the official Season Two trailer for "Harlem," which stars Meagan Good as the protagonist Camille, and Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai as her funny gal pals Quinn, Tye and Angie.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like everyone gets into a lot of drama this season.

The preview shows Camille being involved in a love triangle with Ian (Tyler Lepley) and Jameson Royce (Sullivan Jones).

"I know what I want, but am I flirting with disaster?" she asks her friends over lunch.

"Drama returns," they hilariously reply while taking a sip of their cocktail.

But Camille isn't the only one who has a lot going on with her love life. In the trailer, Quinn tells Angie, who is the most promiscuous one in the group, that she's been dating a woman, who makes her "feel great."

Emily V Aragones / Prime Video

"How many orgasms does she give you?" Angie curiously asks.

"I lost count after eight" Quinn replies.

But even though she's happy for her friend, Angie cautiously tells Quinn not to get too ahead of herself. However, it looks like Angie might need to take her own advice this season when she's shown making googly eyes at a shirtless man doing pull-ups.

As for her work life, it seems that Angie's career is finally taking off once again. But hopefully, this time, it will lead to the world knowing that she has musical talent.

As fans may recall, in Season One, Angie was sleeping on Quinn's sofa after her record deal, which was supposed to make her a star, fell through.

After five years of taking up room in Quinn's house, Angie booked a small job in "Get Out: The Musical," which ultimately led to her being a leading lady in the project. But just like last time, although Angie got a chance to shine, it all came crashing down when she received unexpected news.

As it turned out, “Get Out” director Jordan Peele wasn't notified of the musical, and in return, he shut everything down, including Angie's dream of being a singer.

Emily V Aragones / Prime Video

However, Tye isn't exempt from all the drama too. In Season Two, she appears to be burned by someone who calls her out for her sexual escapades.

All in all, it looks like "Harlem" Season Two will be as interesting as ever!

The show will return to Amazon Prime Video with eight new episodes on Friday, Feb. 3.