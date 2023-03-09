Hallmark announces a new ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ without Candace Cameron Bure

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is bringing back “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” with a new Aurora.

On Thursday, the network announced the return of the franchise with a new prequel series, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New,” set to premiere later this year. Skyler Samuels will star as young Aurora, while Evan Roderick will play young Arthur. Marilu Henner will return as Aida Teagarden.

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New” is set after Aurora has graduated college and returns home in Lawrenceton.

“While her mother, Aida, struggles to keep her newfound real estate business, Aurora supports herself by working as a teacher’s assistant in a crime fiction class, and waitresses at the local diner at night, where she shares her love of researching true crime with her friend Sally and police officer Arthur,” Hallmark’s press release reads. “When Sally’s fiancé doesn’t show up at their wedding rehearsal, Maid of Honor Aurora gets Arthur to help her search for him. When they discover a body, everyone assumes it is Sally’s tardy groom, but when it turns out to be someone else, Sally’s fiancé becomes the main suspect.”

Skyler Samuels is taking over the Aurora role. Roy Rochlin / WireImage

“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” have been part of the Hallmark world since 2014, when they began adapting Charlaine Harris’ crime novels. Candace Cameron Bure starred in 18 “Aurora” films for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, with the last, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder,” airing in February 2022. In April 2022, Bure left the network for Great American Family, seemingly putting an end to the original series.

In September, Bure stated that Great American Family “would like to revisit” the “Aurora Teagarden” franchise if possible, but “it’s about putting puzzle pieces together.” Hallmark-turned-GAF CEO Bill Abbott added, “The world that she created around Aurora Teagarden was something very special, and certainly something we would love nothing more than to do more of.”

“Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends — what better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own?” Emily Merlin, development manager of programming at Hallmark, said in a statement on Thursday. “The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we’re excited to share this new chapter with viewers.”