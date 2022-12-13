Haley Lu Richardson defends Portia's outfit in 'White Lotus' finale

Haley Lu Richardson has some thoughts about people’s criticism of how her character, Portia, dressed on the memorable second season finale of “The White Lotus,” in which Portia was kidnapped and nearly died.

“In the script, it said that she had a big hat, and then she put on sunglasses at the airport to be incognito,” Richardson told Variety.

“(Costume designer) Alex (Bovaird) found that hat and I as Portia was always drawn, if I was given an option, to the thing that was less expected and more off. Because I think that it makes sense for her — like, she is off.”

Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson in the second season finale of "The White Lotus." Stefano Delia / HBO

Richardson said it’s important have Haley dress in a way that mirrors who she is and that viewers need to understand that, given the ordeal she has just gone through.

“She’s at a really transitional, stuck, messy, chaotic, trying-her-best vulnerable place in her life,” she said.

“So when it came to her physical look, I was always drawn to the thing that reflected that so there was an option for this wrapped handkerchief ballcap. And then we picked the biggest pair of sunglasses because I feel like she would want to cover a lot of her face.

Portia's clothing has been the source of much discussion among fans. Fabio Lovino / HBO

“The people s------- on that outfit in particular — it’s like, she literally has been kidnapped. She’s been in the same outfit for two days. She literally just almost died. So what do you expect her to be, like, a fashion icon? I’m confused what people expect of this young woman.”

Richardson also believes Portia’s clothing choices fit who she is.

“I think they’re exactly what they needed to be for this person,” she said. “I’m proud to have been a part of that and collaborated with Alex, the costume designer, and (show creator) Mike (White), because I really think that it’s Portia.

Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from "The White Lotus." HBO

“I feel like she is classically herself in the way she dresses, and how it connects to the person that she is on the inside, and the place that she’s at in her life. And I just really love the character that we created physically with hair and makeup and costume. I just think that it’s very uniquely her — for better, or for worse.”

Those comments echo previous remarks Richardson has made about why Portia wears the clothes she does.

“Portia is consumed by TikTok and ‘the discourse.’ So we thought it would make sense that she is trying hard and that she follows the mishmash trends,” Richardson told W Magazine. “She makes bad choices and is lost, doing a random job, so whenever we got her dressed, we tried to tell this story in the clothes, too.”