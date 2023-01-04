Kody Brown’s daughter Gwendlyn says she ‘tends to dislike’ dad while watching ‘Sister Wives’

Gwendlyn Brown has some thoughts about the way her father Kody Brown was portrayed in the latest season of "Sister Wives."

The 21-year-old daughter of Kody and his ex-wife Christine recently started recapping Season 17 of their hit TLC reality series on her YouTube channel. Christine has 5 other children; Kody has a total of 18.

In her latest video, the reality star watches Episode Three of the season and answers some fan questions, including the following inquiry about her parents' recent divorce: "Does hearing everything your dad is saying about your mom impact your relationship with your dad?"

Gwendlyn explains that she has had a hard time reconciling Kody's combative behavior this season with their off-camera father-daughter relationship.

“It’s very flip-floppy for me cause in person, my dad’s sweet to me now,” she says.

Throughout Season 17, Kody was very vocal about Christine's decision to leave him and move from Arizona to Utah, calling her decision a "knife in the kidney" at one point and criticizing her "independent attitude" at another.

In her video recap of the episode, Gwendlyn gives a status update on her relationship with Kody.

"We had our differences in the past, but we’re getting better and since we’re not around each other as much, we can’t really be angry with each other as much," she says.

The 21-year-old, who recently got engaged, does acknowledge that it's hard to watch her parents fight in the show, especially the way Kody talks to Christine.

"When I watch the episodes, I do tend to dislike him a little bit," she says.

Gwendlyn says she tries to remain empathetic to her father, since he also recently broke up with his other wife Meri and is currently separated from wife Janelle.

“I just have to remind myself that he’s going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody,” she says. “He’s still my dad and he’s still kind to me.”

In December, Gwendlyn posted her first video recap on YouTube and shared her reaction to hearing her mom planned to divorce her dad.

“I was like, 'You’re leaving? Good for you!' She told me she was moving and also divorcing my father at the same time. I was all hyped for her," she said.

"Obviously I love her and I visit her all the time. But she was going home and I was happy for her. I didn’t love the relationship they had and she’s doing great now,” she continued.