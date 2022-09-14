Gwen Stefani talks about return to ‘The Voice’ after marrying Blake Shelton: ‘It felt very nostalgic’

Gwen Stefani is all about mixing business with pleasure.

Stefani returns as a coach on the new season of “The Voice,” competing against her husband, Blake Shelton, as well as John Legend and first-time coach Camila Cabello. It marks Stefani's first time back on the show since the 19th season in 2020 after she first appeared in the seventh season in 2014.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer says she felt some butterflies returning to the hit show, especially after marrying the country star last year.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can carpool to work on "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I was a little bit nervous about it, actually, going back, just because I hadn’t been there for a while. We’re married now. It does change, you know what I’m saying?” she told Hoda Kotb Sept. 14 on TODAY while appearing with Shelton, Legend and Cabello.

Stefani said things quickly fell into place, with her three fellow coaches making it effortless.

“I don’t know why I was nervous, but as soon as I walked off set, it felt very nostalgic, like when I met him and then it just was, like, easy,” she said. “She (Cabello) made it really easy, too. And John I know. We didn’t even talk about it or plan anything. We just showed up and then that was who we were then. It was great. This season, for me, has probably been my most relaxed season.”

Stefani and Shelton are all smiles to work together on "The Voice." Trae Patton / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shelton has served as a coach on every season of “The Voice,” winning eight times. He’s delighted to be a stalwart on the program.

“You know what? It just feels like home at this point,” he said. “It’s kind of just what I do. It’s so weird. After, you know, this long, there’s been so many times where it’s like, ‘You know what? It’s probably time to call it a day,’ and then next thing you know you’re already starting the next season.”

Stefani also said life with Shelton couldn’t be any better.

“It’s been amazing since I met Blake. Oh, my God. I’m like, ‘Ahh! Stop asking me questions.’ Yeah, we’re having so much fun. He’s my bestie. We have so much fun together.”

Shelton couldn’t agree more.

“We do have a ton of fun together,” he said.

We can see just how much fun they have when “The Voice” returns for its 22nd season on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.