Gwen Stefani teases her return to “The Voice” for Season 22

Team Gwen Stefani is back on “The Voice” for Season 22. The singer teased her return to the singing competition in a TikTok video posted on Friday.

“#duet this if you’re going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall,” Stefani, 52, captioned her clip. The video shows Stefani in jeans and a lime green with black cropped hoodie, as she, John Legend and her husband, Blake Shelton, sing “Grace Kelly” by Mika.

The show’s account confirmed the news, commenting, “TEAM GWEN IS BACK!” NBC’s TikTok page also wrote, “Welcome back, Team Gwen!”

With Stefani, Legend and Shelton returning as coaches, “The Voice” TikTok account also commented, “Who’s the last Coach?” Fans will have to wait and see.

Season 21 featured Shelton, Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande as coaches. Clarkson got her fourth win when American folk trio Girl Named Tom was crowned the winner.

Stefani made her “The Voice” debut during the show’s seventh season in 2014. She last appeared on the show as a coach during its 19th season in 2020, where she won the competition with her contestant Carter Rubin.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer met Shelton while on the show. The two tied the knot in 2021. “The Voice” host and TODAY’s Carson Daly officiated their wedding.

Stefani opened up about why Daly was the perfect choice for their special day during a March interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“I just had the idea of Carson because he’s the one person that we both know so well and we’ve known through the years,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “He was going to be a priest at one point, you know what I’m saying? He’s Catholic, so we had that together.”

Stefani was relieved when the former “TRL” host agreed.

“Immediately he was just like, ‘Let’s go!’ He was just so into it. So, it was a big relief and (he) took it super seriously. We spoke with his priest that he hangs out with in New York,” she continued. “It was a whole process. It was really beautiful, perfect, amazing.”

