‘Big last day’: Watch teaser for Ellen Pompeo’s farewell on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.

After 19 seasons, “Grey’s Anatomy” fans will be seeing Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Gray embark on a new adventure as she leaves Seattle.

The new teaser for the midseason premiere was released on Jan. 11, which shows the beloved doctor being celebrated and reflecting on her time at the hospital.

“This is where I learned to be a doctor,” Meredith begins, as flashbacks of her early “Grey’s” days are shown. “This is the place where I found my family, the place where I fell in love.”

“Sometimes change is good,” she continues. “Sometimes change is everything.”

The teaser shows colleagues toasting Meredith, who jokes, “You know, I’ll probably be here next week.”

During the Nov. 10 midseason finale, Meredith announced that she had decided to leave Grey Sloan and relocate with her children to Boston.

Viewers have been preparing for Pompeo's departure from the series after it was reported that she would have a reduced role in Season 19, only appearing in eight episodes. Aside from the midseason premiere, she is expected to return for the finale, according to Deadline.

Following the midseason finale, Pompeo shared a message to all her fans on Instagram, sharing how “eternally grateful and humbled” she was by the love and support everyone had shown her and the show for 19 seasons.

“Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!” she wrote. “I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude.”

During Season 19, fans have been introduced to a new group of interns, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson “Blue” Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith and Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda.

The new cast members can be seen in the latest "Grey's Anatomy" Instagram post, also released the same day as the trailer.

"It’s a beautiful day to begin again. #GreysAnatomy," reads the caption.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” mid-season premieres Feb. 23 on ABC.