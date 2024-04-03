‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for Season 21

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been renewed for Season 21 at ABC, Variety has learned.

The renewal extends the series’ record-breaking run as the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history, which it first became in 2019. It is also the longest running primetime scripted series in ABC history. The show originally debuted in 2005.

“The loyalty and love of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful,” said series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes. “Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

The cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” includes Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, and Niko Terho. Numerous past cast members have also appeared in guest roles in recent seasons.

Rhimes executive produces under her Shondaland banner along with Betsy Beers. Marinis serves as executive producer and showrunner, taking over from Krista Vernoff at the outset of Season 20. Vernoff remains an executive producer along with Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, and Zoanne Clack. ABC Signature is the studio.

All past seasons of “Grey’s” recently became available on Hulu, with new episodes dropping on that streamer the day after their linear debut on ABC. Past seasons remain available to stream on Netflix under a licensing deal between Netflix and Disney Entertainment.