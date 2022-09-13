‘Grey’s Anatomy’ mini-reunion! See Sandra Oh’s pic from the Emmys

Sandra Oh may have attended the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12 as a nominee for her role on "Killing Eve," but she ended up reuniting with old pals from her "Grey's Anatomy" days.

The 51-year-old actor, who played Dr. Cristina Yang from 2005 until 2014 on the long-running ABC medical drama, shared a photo of herself hanging out with "Grey's" creator Shonda Rhimes and former co-star Chandra Wilson on television's biggest night.

In the pic, which Oh posted in an Instagram gallery, all three stars smile as they huddle close together.

"@shondarhimes and Chandra Wilson," Oh captioned it, adding a red heart emoji.

Sandra Oh and Chandra Wilson in a scene from "Grey's Anatomy." The former co-stars posed for a photo with the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, at the 2022 Emmys. PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Other photos in Oh's gallery include a shot of her with the cast of "Squid Game" and another of her with "Saturday Night Live" alumni Amy Poehler, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon.

Oh, who was nominated for a best actress award for her role on "Killing Eve," posted a gallery full of photos of herself and other celebrities at the Emmys. Richard Shotwell / AP

In a final photo, Oh poses with more “SNL” personalities: the show’s creator Lorne Michaels, current star Bowen Yang and alum Martin Short.

“It looks like I’m admonishing Lorne Michaels, but really I’m pointing out his @orderofcanada,” she wrote, referring to the Order of Canada emblem Michaels wore on his lapel.

The honor is given to recipients in recognition of their outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation.

“Martin Short has one too. Me next!” wrote Oh, who was born in Nepean, Ontario.

While Oh looked happy to reunite with Rhimes and Wilson, she’s previously been candid about how the sudden fame she experienced as a “Grey’s Anatomy” cast member negatively affected her mental and physical health.

“Honestly, I got sick. I think my whole body was very, very sick. Even though you keep on working, but it’s just like, ‘Oh, I can’t sleep. Oh, my back hurts, I don’t know what’s wrong with my skin,’” Oh revealed during an “Actors on Actors” conversation with “Squid Game” star Jung Ho-yeon published by Variety in June.

The drawbacks of stardom forced Oh to realize that her personal well-being was more important than being a famous TV star.

“I learned that I had to take care of my health first,” said Oh. “But that’s not only your body. That is your soul. That is definitely your mind.”

Oh previously opened up about the perils of overnight fame during a 2021 interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY.

“To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic,” Oh told Willie, laughing.

Oh credited her therapist for helping her to learn how to “stay grounded,” which meant learning how to sometimes say no.

“I went from not being able to go out, like hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation while not losing the sense of self,” she recalled.