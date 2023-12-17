Let’s go Barbie! Greta Gerwig joins Kate McKinnon on ‘SNL’ to introduce Billie Eilish’s performance

The Dec. 16 episode of “Saturday Night Live” had a mini “Barbie” reunion.

“Barbie” star and "SNL" alum Kate McKinnon, who made her "SNL" hosting debut Saturday night, had a surprise guest join her to help her announce musical guest Billie Eilish.

McKinnon was joined by “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig as the two introduced Eilish, who fittingly sang “What Was I Made For,” one of the songs featured on the film’s soundtrack.

After showing McKinnon dressed in a red pant suit and Gerwig sporting all black with a leather jacket, the camera panned to Eilish, who sat at a piano dressed in a pink top with blue collar, sporting her signature red and black hair. Behind her, the word “Billie” was written in the trademark pink Barbie font.

About halfway through the song, the “Billie” sign rose and a screen was revealed, which began playing clips featuring old family footage of the “SNL” cast. Eilish continued to sing beside a piano as an orchestra joined.

Gerwig wasn't the only surprise celebrity guest to pop into Studio 8H on Saturday night, though.

During her monologue, former “SNL” cast member McKinnon joked about being back at her “old job” and having to develop a “human personality” since leaving the show, where she said she often played “freak standing next to hot person.”

McKinnon said the best part about returning to 30 Rockefeller Center to host has been running into old friends, triggering Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig — both former “SNL” cast members — to join her onstage.

The comedian looked shocked as the two entered in sparky dresses to greet her with a big embrace, wrapping their arms around each other.

“What are you guys doing here?” McKinnon asked.

Wiig responded, “We were just walking by.”

When McKinnon reminded them that she’s in the middle of a monologue, Rudolph said, “Well, who isn’t.”

While they reminisce about being together in such an iconic spot, Wiig goes on to say she looked herself up on Wikipedia the other day to check her track record.

“It said I was in over 38,000 sketches here,” she said, holding for applause as McKinnon pointed out, “Wikipedia might not be the most reliable.”

“Uh, I think it is, Kate, because it also says I’ve won 12 Grammy awards and I’m dating Travis Kelce,” Wig added, to which the audience laughed and cheered.

Rudolph attempted to one up her fellow guest star, saying her Wikipedia page claims she's won 29 Grammys and that she's married to Jay-Z. Both then admitted to not checking who the Wikipedia pages belonged to.

The three stars finished the monologue arm-in-arm, swaying together as they sang their rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”