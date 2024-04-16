'Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise' cast: Who's who in the reality show?

Freeform's latest reality show, “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise,” proves that the island life is not so easy breezy.

Set in Grand Cayman, the largest of the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean, the series follows a group of rich and on-the-rise locals and expats as they form friendships, navigate relationships, breakups and attempt to dodge drama in paradise.

The show also dives into the “Cayman Curse,” which according to cast member Courtney McTaggart is that “people who move to the island with their significant other, it never lasts.”

The ensemble cast includes a range of personalities, including Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Selita Ebanks, who calls the island “a playground for the rich and famous.”

New episodes of “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” air Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on Freeform, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.

Meet the “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” cast below:

Elizabeth Chambers

Elizabeth Chambers of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Elizabeth Chambers is a television personality, actor and entrepreneur. She is the founder of Bird Bakery, which opened in 2012 in San Antonio, Texas, and now has locations in Dallas, Colorado and Grand Cayman.

She was married to actor Armie Hammer from 2010 until they settled their divorce in 2023. They share two children together, daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7.

Instagram: @elizabethchambers

Selita Ebanks

Selita Ebanks of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Selita Ebanks is a Caymanian model. She was a former Victoria's Secret Angel from 2005 to 2010, worked on campaigns for Ralph Lauren and Neiman Marcus, as well as appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

She was previously engaged to Nick Cannon in 2020, but called it quits five months after.

Instagram: @selitaebanks

Courtney McTaggart

Courtney Mctaggart of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Courtney McTaggart is a local Caymanian and a real estate agent.

In the show, she denies being “one of Armie’s chicks” with whom he had a relationship.

Instagram: @caymanelise

Craig Jervis

Craig Jervis of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

A Grand Cayman local, Craig Jervis is director of M3 Services Ltd., a property maintenance and building repairs company.

Instagram: @craigyboo

Julian Foster

Julian Foster of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

A local of the island, Julian Foster is the founder of the marketing agency Heights The Agency. He maintains a good relationship with the majority of the cast.

Instagram: @iamjfoster

Aaron Bernardo

Aaron Bernardo of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Another local, Aaron Bernardo is founder of the tattoo and piercing shop Xclusive Ink. He also describes himself as a “professional partier” and “fashion connoisseur,” according to his Instagram.

Instagram: @tattedyute

Cass Lacelle

Cass Lacelle of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Cass Lacelle is from Vancouver, Canada, and the founder of the creative agency Electric Media Group.

Instagram: @casslacelle

Victoria Coleman

Victoria Coleman of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Victoria Coleman is co-founder of Vive Collection, described as a sustainable and ethically made “luxe, bold activewear for women and men.” She is married to fellow cast member Trevor Coleman.

Instagram: @vcoleman_

Chelsea Flynn

Chelsea Flynn of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Chelsea Flynn is an entrepreneur from Manchester, England. She is the co-founder of The Agency, described as “Cayman’s leading local recruitment agency,” on its social media.

She has a child with Tyson, her on-and-off again boyfriend who admitted he has cheated on her multiple times.

Instagram: @chelseadawnrose

Teri Bilewitch

Terri Bilewitch of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Terri Bilewitch is a radio DJ for Z99 Grand Cayman. She also described herself as a “dog lover, small business owner, radio DJ, crypto fan, and supporter of the Oxford comma.” She is married to “Grand Cayman” cast member Dillion Claassens.

Instagram: @terilynne345

Trevor Coleman

Trevor Coleman of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Trevor Coleman is co-founder of Vive Collection alongside his wife, Victoria. The pair has been married since April 2023.

Instagram: @ntcoleman

Dillon Claassens

Dillon Claassens of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Dillon Claassens is a real estate agent and according to his Remax bio, enjoys fishing and golfing. He has also appeared in “House Hunters International” on the “Cozy in the Cayman Islands” episode. He is married to fellow “Grand Cayman” cast member Teri Bilewitch.

Instagram: @dillon.claassensrealestate

Connor Bunney

Connor Bunney of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Connor Bunney is a DJ and founder of Soulishious, a company that produces house parties.

Instagram: @decadesofperfume

Xosia Mcgregor

Xosia McGregor of "Grand Cayman." Jeff Daly / Disney

Born in Jamaica, Xosia McGregor grew up on the island. She is a singer-songwriter, actor, and radio personality for Island FM 98.9.

Instagram: @iamxosia