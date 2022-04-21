'Grace and Frankie' star teases potential spinoff

Look out, “Grace and Frankie” fans — this may not be the end of your favorite show on Netflix.

June Diane Raphael, who plays Grace’s daughter Brianna, confirmed to TODAY hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie that she is working on a spinoff series called “Brianna.”

“I did write a script with one of the creators of ‘Grace and Frankie,’” Raphael said. “Netflix has it right now.”

"Grace and Frankie" is airing its final episodes this month, but there may be more in store for the series. Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Raphael appeared with co-star Brooklyn Decker on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live After Show” Wednesday, where Decker said she wanted to “drop that seed” of a potential spinoff.

“Let me just make an argument — longest running series at Netflix, it would be rather dumb of them not to continue the legacy,” Cohen, who is also a producer, said. “I’d pick it up, that’s all I’m saying.”

Raphael agreed, joking the series is a “wise business decision” after Netflix reported losing 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter of 2022.

June Diane Raphael stars as Brianna, a character who may be getting a spotlight of her own soon. Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Nearing the end of its seventh season, "Grace and Frankie" is the longest running original series on Netflix with 94 episodes to date. The first four episodes of the final season became available on Netflix in 2021, and the rest will be released on April 29.

Decker, who plays Raphael’s onscreen sister, made another argument in favor of the spinoff — Raphael and her character, Brianna. Decker said the show would be a hit because it’s “with who they know works, with who they know audiences love.”

“There’s a lot in store,” Raphael said on TODAY.