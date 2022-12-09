‘Gordita Chronicles’ will be pulled from HBO Max following its cancellation, says showrunner

“Gordita Chronicles” fans were already forced to say goodbye to the beloved show after it was canceled after its first season on HBO Max.

Now, they will say so long, after the comedy’s showrunner, Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, revealed that it will officially be pulled from the streamer.

“Just got the very sad news that #gorditachronicles is being pulled from the @hbomax platform,” Muñoz-Liebowitz tweeted on Dec. 8. “Binge it one last time before our sweet little show is gone. Thank you to everyone who loved and supported our show.”

A representative for HBO Max did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

Created by Claudia Forestieri and executive produced by Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña, “Gordita Chronicles” was released on June 23. The show was set in the ‘80s and chronicled the Castelli family’s move from the Dominican Republic to live the American dream in Miami. The heartwarming and comical show was led by newcomer Olivia Goncalves as rambunctious and confident 12-year-old Cucu.

Muñoz-Liebowitz received a slew of supportive messages on her tweet, with Steven Canals, the Emmy-nominated writer/director/producer of “Pose,” writing, "I’m sorry. It was perfect. Where can we find it moving forward??"

"Thanks Steven! We don’t know — we are looking into where it might be able to live on…" Muñoz-Liebowitz replied.

Argentinian journalist Virginia Isaad also tweeted, “WHY?? My one consolation was that it would at least continue to live on the platform. This is so disappointing. Thank you for the joy you brought through this show.”

“Such a beautiful show that should’ve followed Gordita until college. Hoping it finds new life somewhere else,” another Twitter user named Christine commented. “Thank you and your entire team for allowing the Latinx community to feel seen, even for just a moment.”

Danielle Bayard Jackson also wrote, “WHAT?! I’m legitimately upset. I watched the first episode on a plane ride and came home and told everyone about it. It’s so smart. It’s so funny. Why does this keep happening???”

Olivia Haller suggested another option to keep the show alive, writing, “This show brought me so much joy. I wish I could spend more time with these characters too. Thank you for putting this out in the world even for a short time. DVD set maybe?!?”

Countless others shared similar sentiments.

“Gordita Chronicles” was ultimately canceled in July amid the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. In a statement to TODAY.com at the time, a spokesperson for HBO noted that the cancellation was due to the streaming services’ programming shift.

“Live-action kids and family programming will not be part of our programming focus in the immediate future, and as a result, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to end ‘Gordita Chronicles’ at HBO Max,” the statement read, in part. “The series earned critical acclaim and a loyal following, and we are proud to have worked with creator Claudia Forestieri and our two powerhouse executive producers, Eva Longoria (who also masterfully directed the pilot) and Zoe Saldana, to bring Cucu’s journey to the screen.”

Longoria and Saldana would go on to share in a statement to TODAY.com that they were “heartbroken” over the larger programming changes not allowing the show to have a second season.

Longoria would go on to further express her disappointment in another Latino show getting canceled, especially one that was so favored among viewers. Many viewers have expressed how more often than not Latino shows like “Gordita Chronicles,” “Gentefied” and “Promised Land,” among others, are cut short.

“It is so disheartening when you do everything right and still fail,” Longoria said, adding that the show was “the third most watched comedy on HBO Max, written by two leading Latino showrunners, produced by Zoe Saldaña, directed by Eva Longoria, 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. What more do you want?”

It should be noted that HBO Max has been pulling dozens of films and television shows from its streaming platform. According to CNBC, the company is eliminating reality and kids and family content to cut costs as they develop a new content strategy.

In August, HBO Max removed about 200 episodes of “Sesame Street,” as well as teen drama “Generation,” “Infinity Train,” “Camping,” “Vinyl,” “Mrs. Fletcher” and “Run,” among others.