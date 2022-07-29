‘Gordita Chronicles’ is the 'jubilant' family-friendly comedy you need in your life

If there’s one lesson to take from “Gordita Chronicle," it's to be your most authentic self.

The new HBO Max sitcom, released in June, is a refreshing immigrant story, following 12-year-old Carlota “Cucu” Castelli and her family as they adjust to life in 1985 Miami after moving from the Dominican Republic. The show is narrated by an unseen older Cucu, voiced by Dascha Polanco.

Created by Claudia Forestieri and executive produced by Zoe Saldaña, along with Eva Longoria who directed the pilot, the 10-episode comedy has a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and brings the laughs with its relatable cast and storylines.

“It’s been so positive, it’s been so supportive, upbeat and embracing and just jubilant,” Diana Riva, who plays Castelli matriarch Adela, told TODAY in a group interview with the cast and creator.

Forestieri added that she’s been getting “so many messages from fellow gorditas and moms who are feeling very seen.”

As the first episode describes, “Gordita means little chubby and in the Dominican Republic, it’s a term of endearment.” After moving to Miami, the show's gordita, Carlota "Cucu" Castelli (portrayed by 12-year-old newcomer Olivia Goncalves), soon discovers that the American Dream isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

“The song said, ‘America the beautiful.’ I think they oversold it,” Cucu says as she arrives at her family's temporary home in the States.

Olivia Goncalves, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Diana Maria Riva and Juan Javier Cardenas. Lara Solanki

Over the course of the season, viewers see how the family’s wholesome attempts to believe in, and eventually achieve, the American Dream are challenged by realities like federal income tax and discrimination. As Adela says, they take on challenges by being “bold Americana(s).”

Below, we spoke to the show's cast and creators about the show's origin story and where it's headed.

The story begins in Miami in the '80s — and in real life

For the show, which she began writing in 2017, Forestieri — who has written for shows like “Selena: The Series” and “Good Trouble” — drew on her life growing up in Miami in the mid '80s.

Many storylines, like the Halloween episode where Cucu goes trick-or-treating for the first time, come directly from Forestieri’s personal life or from the writers', who were either immigrants or children of immigrants and grew up in South Florida.

At a time when many Latinx shows like “Vida,” “Gentefied,” “Promised Land,” and more have been canceled, Forestieri said she “got really lucky with the timing of this idea."

“Five, 10 years ago, maybe the industry would not have been open to an idea like this one,” she said, later adding, “A lot of people are saying that they wish they would have had this show growing up, which was my wish too.”

Latinx-led shows frequently get cancelled in a TV landscape where Latinx characters are already underrepresented. 2021, UCLA released a Hollywood Diversity Report TV analysis that revealed that Latinx talent — including actors, directors and writers — remain marginalized in Hollywood, according to Variety. While 18.5 percent of people in the United States identify as Hispanic or Latinx, in the 2019-2020 season Latinx actors made up only 6.3 percent for broadcast, 5.7 percent for cable and 5.5 percent for digital.

Zoe Saldana and Eva Longoria at the "Gordita Chronicles" Los Angeles premiere on June 12, 2022. Jc Olivera / Getty Images

Meet the Castellis, according to the actors who play them

The Castellis are an ambitious and optimistic bunch, beginning with the youngest of the clan: Cucu.

Armed with an “I can do anything attitude,” Cucu takes on the challenge of attending middle school in a foreign country with confidence. Whether it’s telling her classmates that her aunt is Gloria Estefan and promising her to perform at their school dance, to standing up to the school bully, there’s nothing that Cucu can’t take on.

Actor Goncalves had to tap in on her inner Cucu for the role. “I’m still shocked that I’ve done this,” Goncalves told TODAY of her acting debut.

In doing so, she said she inspired others. Goncalves recounts receiving messages from fans about Cucu's impact. “They’re like, ‘You’ve inspired me so much to feel comfortable.’ And I’m like, I’m glad I did that and even prouder than I made you feel comfortable," she said.

Cucu attempts to find her place in a new school and country. Lara Solanki / HBO Max

Then there’s Emilia, Cucu’s older and popular sister portrayed by Savannah Nicole Ruiz. Viewers see the teen taking on the all-American life by meeting cute boys and trying to fit in with the cool clique, a.k.a “The Bubblegums.”

Though Emilia's journey as the new girl-turned-popular girl seems familiar at first, she soon begins to questions her friends’ decisions and becomes her own person.

Commenting on Emilia’s development throughout the course of the season, Ruiz said Emilia “believes the opinions of the teenagers around her are the most important things in the world.”

“Breaking through the thought that teenagers and their validation is the most important thing in the world is something that I went through and something that I think a lot of viewers have gone through,” she added.

Emilia is experiencing life as an adolescent in the United States. Laura T Magruder / HBO Max

Victor, the girls' kind and hard-working father, played by Juan Javier Cardenas, is a successful marketing executive at an airline. He soon discovers that for a country that calls itself “land of the free,” it sure is expensive in the U.S.A.

Victor, hilarious and charming in his own way, is a very present father. As Cardenas said, he “is so proud of his kids ... that he would die for them.”

“He risks everything in the world to give them a life that he thinks that they deserve, and he wants to provide so much for them,” he said. “That’s such indicative of what I tried to do as a father.”

Victor is a marketing executive at an airline and does whatever he can for his family. Laura T Magruder / HBO Max

After having it all in the Dominican Republic, Adela, on her end, is forced to downsize her family’s lifestyle. From learning about coupon clipping to befriending new neighbors, Adela has to balance the disappointments and setbacks of being an immigrant in the U.S, while trying to maintain a positive and loving home environment.

“I love how much of a cheerleader she is for her family. That’s something that a mother can relate to,” Riva, who is a mother herself, said. “I love … the truth about her struggling to find her place as a mother of two children in school and her husband who works full time. What’s her place in this new environment? That’s something that women go through.”

She also touched on the amazing chemistry between Adela and Victor, calling it “a testament to what Juan brings to the table.”

"The writers have allowed us all of that beauty as a married couple and it shows because I get comments all the time that we just looked so natural in our dynamic of yin and yang," she said.

Adela attempts to start a new life as a homemaker in the United States. Laura T Magruder / HBO Max

The creators wanted to 'counter stereotypes' about immigrants

Without spoiling any of the hilarious and heartwarming storylines, each episode title takes on the format “In America ...” The ensuing story either pokes holes into the adage, or reveals another side to the phrase.

“In America Everything Is Possible,” the episode that kicks off the series, the Castellis learn just how hard life in America is. Or in the episode “In America You Get What You Pay For,” a used car salesman takes advantage of the Castellis. Cucu embraces her curves and "gordita-ness" in “In America We’re Brave.”

“Showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz came up with this wonderful parallel which was between adolescence and immigration,” Forestieri said. “When you become an adolescent, you feel awkward, you start being self-conscious, (you’re) experiencing new things, the same as an immigrant. We found that kind of connected a lot of the stories of the girls and the parents and what they were all going through.”

Forestieri said she wanted to tap into the “immigrant first” experience and culture shock that comes with it, as well as “counter the negative stereotypes about immigrants that were so rampant during the last presidential administration.”

A touching moment between Adela and Cucu in "The Gordita Chronicles." Laura Magruder/HBO Max

Will there be a Season 2? The creator weighs in

While a second season has yet to be confirmed, Forestieri revealed that HBO greenlit a “mini (writers') room." From February to May, the team began writing the first few episodes of a prospective Season Two.

“We came up with the whole map for Season Two — what every character is going to be like, their big dilemma, the big thing that they’re going after, what they’re going to learn, how they’re going to change,” Forestieri shared. “And then we wrote the first four episodes of Season Two.”

She’s staying hopeful that “Gordita Chronicles” gets picked up for a second season. “We were very lucky in that respect that we got a chance to do that brush off of working off Season One,” she said, adding that if they do get renewed, they will be “that much more ready to jump back in.”

The cast of "Gordita Chronicles" during their Halloween-themed episode. Laura T Magruder

The cast, on their end, is ready to jump back in and continue telling the Castelli family's story. While chatting with TODAY, each actor shared that they can’t wait to have the opportunity to grow their character and see them evolve — they also want a musical episode.

As for newcomer and rising star Goncalves, she just wanted to get back to work.

“Hopefully (we get renewed) because I’m so bored,” Goncalves said, making everyone in the Zoom interview laugh. “I can’t wait to work.”

The first season of “Gordita Chronicles” is now streaming on HBO Max.