Mina Starsiak Hawk says she and her mom had 'a knockdown drag-out' fight while filming

Mina Starsiak Hawk is opening up about the tensions she and her mom and co-star, Karen E. Laine, experienced behind the scenes of their HGTV series "Good Bones."

Starsiak Hawk told People that "interpersonal family dynamics" between the two women, who co-founded the home renovation business Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. in 2007, made filming the show's eighth and final season "really hard."

Mina Starsiak and Karen E. Laine attends the launch of World Market's Fall Small Space Collection on August 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Kovac

“There were definitely some challenging (moments) because my mom and I were in some of the most challenging places I felt we’ve been," Starsiak Hawk explained.

Starsiak Hawk revealed that she and Laine filmed the Season 8 premiere, which aired on Aug. 15, just after having a “a knockdown drag-out (fight) during demo.”

“I was like, ‘I wonder if anyone’s going to be able to tell,’” she said of the episode. “And of course, you can’t because that’s the idea. People . . . that’s not why they’re tuning in to watch 'Good Bones.' That’s not what they want.”

TODAY.com reached out to HGTV for a response to Starsiak Hawk's comments but did not hear back.

The home renovation expert told People that her relationship with Laine has always been "very rocky," although viewers may perceive the two as being "thick as thieves."

She added that she and Laine were "extremely close" during the years after she left college up until around the time they started their family business.

"But it’s very challenging when you aren’t working from a super stable base to then throw in TV, which will just completely f--- your world up if you let it. And it’s really, really hard for people not to let it," she said.

Starsiak Hawk's comments to People come a little more than a week after she revealed on the Aug. 28 episode of her "Mina AF" podcast that she was "not on good terms" with her mother nor her brother Tad Starsiak, who also appears on "Good Bones."

“The current state of affairs is my mom and I aren’t in a great place,” she said on the podcast. “My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place.”

During the episode, Starsiak Hawk said there was no specific event that caused the rift with Laine, who announced she was retiring from their company in 2019, though she continued to appear on "Good Bones."

“No one’s punching the other person in the face by any means,” said Starsiak Hawk. “We all just exist because it’s what makes my dad happy. And that’s that’s fine. That’s been fine for a long time. It’s fine for a lot of families. I just don’t think it’s fine anymore.”

The HGTV star, who shares two children, Jack and Charlie, with husband Steve Hawk, also questioned whether she may have unrealistic expectations about family relationships.

“I feel like sometimes I set myself up with these grand expectations ... I think a lot of times we think about our parents and we’re like ‘Wow, you were a s----- parent. Why are you such a good grandparent?’” she said.

“And we all know the answer. It’s just, it’s a different relationship. You’ve had the chance to make the mistakes with your kids like these your grandkids, the pressure’s off, it’s great, but I don’t have that which is challenging.”