'Good Bones' star Mina Starsiak Hawk says she's ‘not on good terms' with her mom and brother

"Good Bones" star Mina Starsiak Hawk says she isn't in a "great place" with her family, who also star on the show with her.

In an Aug. 28 episode of her podcast, "Mina AF," Starsiak Hawk revealed that she is "not on good terms" with most of her family — including her mom, Karen E. Laine and brother Tad Starsiak, both of whom appear on the show.

Starsiak Hawk and Laine have starred in the HGTV show "Good Bones" since 2016. The series follows the two women who run a home rehab business called Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc.

Starsiak Hawk and Laine at an event in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, 2017. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Cost Plus World Market

In the podcast episode, Starsiak Hawk said she was speaking about her feelings as she was trying to plan her oldest's son's 5th birthday party and deciding who to invite.

"The current state of affairs is my mom and I aren't in a great place," she said. "My brother Tad and I aren't in a great place."

She didn't say if there was a certain event or interaction that had caused the rift, just that they had reached a sort of "status quo" where they "exist" around each other.

"No one's punching the other person in the face by any means," Starsiak Hawk said. "We all just exist because it's what makes my dad happy. And that's that's fine. That's been fine for a long time. It's fine for a lot of families. I just don't think it's fine anymore."

She said that if she didn't invite her mother and her brother to her son's party at her home, she knew she would “100% be the bad guy” and wondered if it would just be easier to invite everyone, even if she didn't want to.

She said that if everyone were to be invited, it would be "fine" but just "very surface level."

"Is it just fine that they're surface level?" she asked rhetorically. "Like, you don't have to be best friends with everyone — whether it's friends or family."

Starsiak Hawk added that she might have unrealistic expectations herself.

"I feel like sometimes I set myself up with these grand expectations ... I think a lot of times we think about our parents and we're like 'Wow, you were a shitty parent. Why are you such a good grandparent?'" she said. "And we all know the answer. It's just, it's a different relationship. You've had the chance to make the mistakes with your kids like these your grandkids, the pressure's off, it's great, but I don't have that which is challenging."

Laine, who co-founded Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. with Starsiak Hawk, announced her retirement from the company in 2019, though she continued to appear on the show.

After eight seasons of "Good Bones," Starsiak Hawk announced on her podcast earlier this month that the show is coming to an end.

The series, which saw her marry husband Steve Hawk and welcome their two children, Jack and Charlie, premiered the first episode of the final season on Aug. 15.

It's not entirely clear what Starsiak Hawk will do next, though HGTV did tell Variety in a statement that “while this is the end of ‘Good Bones’ as we know it, we’re currently in talks with Mina and Karen about other projects."

In her Aug. 28 podcast, Starsiak Hawk said that she feels like she's in a "really weird place."

"Where I'm trying to figure out, it's like starting over," she explained. "What do I want my world to be? Who do I want to be in it?"

She said she thinks "it feels really weird and kind of douchey" to say that she shouldn't keep people in her life.

"But I also think there's something to it and for standing up for yourself and saying all these experiences have been unpleasant with (certain people)," Starsiak Hawk said.

She said that she'd listened to a podcast where they'd talked about how "change usually happens when the pain of staying the same is worse than the pain of change."

"I'm not really sure where I'm going to end but what I do know is I do firmly believe that nothing happens until the pain of change is less than the pain of staying the same," she concluded. "And the pain of staying the same right now is pretty cruddy."