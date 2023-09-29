There were 22 women vying for Gerry Turner's heart on the premiere of the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor."

And then, there was Concetta "Aunt Chippy" Potenza, Jimmy Kimmel's aunt.

Aunt Chippy, as she's known, showed up as a bonus guest on the Sept. 28 episode, providing a bit of comic relief amid the tears.

Wearing a sparkly green ensemble, the 84-year-old said, "Are you the unluckiest guy in the world, or what?"

"You must be lying about your age," she said.

"I was curious. I said to my nephew, he's gotta be one in a million, I want to meet him," she told Turner.

In a confessional interview, she explained more about how the moment came to be: "I said I would like to meet the bachelor. He seems very friendly."

Upon walking into the mansion and meeting the cast, Potenza remarked that this wasn't an "80s and over club."

"Let me tell you something, I don't belong here. Those ladies are really something. I'm in the wrong place!" she said in the confessional interview.

Later on in the night, she was seen asleep on a couch, directly countering host Jesse Palmer's statement to E! News that there were "no naps on 'The Golden Bachelor.'"

Viewers immediately took to Potenza, with one tweeting on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, "Aunt Chippy is the most relatable contestant the mansion has ever seen."

"Jimmy Kimmel’s aunt literally just came here to vibe and I love it," another wrote.

Naturally, there are demands for Potenza to be the Golden Bachelorette.

Potenza is a regular on her nephew’s show. "Anyone who knows me knows that one of my primary passions in life is driving my Aunt Chippy crazy," Kimmel said in 2014.

Kimmel orchestrates elaborate pranks on his aunt which later make the show — like one in a ceramics class and one watching someone get a sonogram.

After all that, maybe he owed her a favor — and it came in the form of a bachelor.