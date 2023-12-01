Warning: This story contains spoilers for “The Golden Bachelor.”

Gerry Turner is prepping for the wedding of a lifetime.

On the season finale of "The Golden Bachelor," Turner got engaged to Theresa Nist, and now ABC is preparing to air the couple's wedding live on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, and according to Deadline, it will also be aired as an ABC special. However, Gerry's upcoming nuptials is not the first "Bachelor" wedding that will be presented this way.

Trista Rehn, who holds the title of the first-ever Bachelorette, had an ABC special wedding when she tied the knot with Ryan Sutter back in 2003.

Gerry's wedding comes after he eliminated runner-up Leslie Fhima in the season finale of the show.

Gerry Turner and Theresa during the finale. After an incredible season of love stories, Jesse Palmer hosts as the emotional conclusion of Gerry Turner’s journey. John Fleenor / ABC

The episode was a nail-biter as viewers watched Gerry struggling with the decision of letting either Leslie or Theresa go.

In the show, he said the “stress and pressure” of making a “decision that was life-changing” was getting to him, and Leslie told him, “I don’t know how you do it. I’m only concentrating on you. You have two of us.”

However, when it all came down to it, Gerry selected Theresa in the end.

“I have fallen in love with Theresa,” he told Leslie. “That’s the direction I’m going to go in.”

“You both are wonderful but only one of you is right,” he added.

After announcing his decision, Turner held Leslie while she cried in his arms, and he said he was "not OK" with the breakup.

“I took a good person and I broke their heart. I hate myself and I hate everything. The only time I felt worse was when my wife passed away and this is a close goddamn second,” he said.

Despite the conflicting emotions he felt letting Leslie go, Turner still felt like he chose the right woman in the end.

“She is a wonderful woman," he said of Theresa. "She’s charming and so affectionate. She’s smart, perceptive and intuitive. Someone to share the joy and the sorrow. I love her and I know she loves me."