‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner reveals Jimmy Kimmel’s 84-year-old aunt had ‘red flag’

"Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner is opening up about a red flag in Jimmy Kimmel's aunt, Concetta “Aunt Chippy” Potenza, when she came to see him during the premiere of the hit ABC series.

In a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" clip shared Oct. 13, Turner recounted Potenza's guest appearance on the show and said he couldn't deal with her being a smoker.

"That's one of my red flags," Turner tells Kimmel.

After joking that his aunt is an "Olympic smoker," Kimmel then turned his attention to his aunt, who was sitting in the audience, and asked her if she would ever give up smoking for a chance at dating Turner.

"First, I would have to be able to find out his name," she jokes of people constantly mispronouncing his first name. "Then, maybe I would consider giving up smoking, especially my two cigarettes a day."

"So, are you having second thoughts now?" Kimmel asks Turner, who replies, "No," while shaking his head yes with a smile.

"I'm so sorry," Turner tells Potenza.

"No, don't be sorry," she says. "It's quite all right. You're much too young for me."

On the Sept. 28 episode of "The Golden Bachelor," Potenza made a big splash among the contestants when she showed up as a bonus guest on the series.

Upon walking into the mansion and meeting the cast, Potenza said the house wasn’t an “80s and over club.”

“Let me tell you something, I don’t belong here. Those ladies are really something. I’m in the wrong place!” she said in a confessional interview.

Later, during the night, Potenza fell asleep on a couch during the rose ceremony, making viewers like her even more.

“Jimmy Kimmel’s aunt literally just came here to vibe and I love it,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another rooted for Potenza to be on the show and said, "AUNT CHIPPY FOR GOLDEN BACHELORETTE."