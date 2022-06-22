In a recent episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," singer and actress Gloria Estefan revealed the reason why she turned down the opportunity to sing with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“It’s their moment... they’re in a whole other thing,” Estefan said of Lopez and Shakira. She also mentioned that she's done a few other Super Bowl performances in the past, emphasizing that she wanted it to be a special moment for the two women.

Lopez has even expressed herself that having even just two people perform at the 2020 Halftime show was a “terrible idea” in her Netflix documentary “Halftime.”

Much of her frustration had to do with time constraints. On a call with Shakira in the documentary, Lopez is angry that they have to share only 12 minutes.

“If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f---ing done,” Lopez says in "Halftime."

Although Estefan admitted to not having viewed the documentary yet, she expressed her concerns about time constraints that would have been present had she chosen to perform as well.

"Look, this is the bottom line. You have very little time, you have like 12 minutes or something to get things on and off the set... OK, and imagine what J.Lo would have said if I was the third (performer)!” she said.

Estefan then praised Lopez and Shakira for their incredible performances that evening.

"I think they wanted to throw a Miami and Latin extravaganza and they tried to pack in as much as possible, and they killed it," she told Cohen.

In continuing with the theme of time constraints, Estefan joked to Cohen that she probably would have come on stage to sing her hit song with Miami Sound Machine, “Conga,” and walked off.

“It literally would have been ‘Come on shake your body’... out,” referencing how short she anticipated her time would have been on stage.

She added that there was one other reason she'd decided against making an appearance in the halftime show:

"I didn't want to go on a diet in December," she joked to Cohen. "It's Christmas!"