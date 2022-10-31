The Mr. Schue character on ‘Glee’ was originally a crystal meth addict, says Ryan Murphy

Will Schuester, Matthew Morrison's choir teacher character on "Glee," was originally intended to be a crystal meth addict. And that's not all — the character was developed with Justin Timberlake in mind.

Ryan Murphy, who co-created the hit Fox series, dropped these bombshells about Mr. Schue's original backstory during an interview on former "Glee" stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's new podcast, "And That’s What You REALLY Missed."

Matthew Morrison as Mr. Schue on "Glee." The character originally had a much darker backstory, series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed in a new interview. Cinematic Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

The original script for "Glee," which was written by series co-creator Ian Brennan, was "a very dark comedy" featuring Mr. Schue as a drug addict.

"Mr. Schue, I believe, was a crystal meth addict in Ian’s script,” Murphy recalled, acknowledging that the early version of the character also behaved inappropriately with students at McKinley High School.

Murphy called Brennan's original vision for the show “the NC-17 version of show choir with, like, a weird protagonist who was unraveling."

Justin Timberlake as Mr. Schue? Murphy had the former 'N Sync singer in mind when he developed the character. Steve Granitz / WireImage

Murphy asked Brennan to rewrite the script to be more upbeat, and the show, which also starred Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Mark Salling and Chris Colfer, started taking shape.

However, an exec at Fox told Murphy that the script still needed something — namely, a villain character that audiences could hate.

"Ian and I talked and within 15 minutes I said, 'I know what it is. It's a horrible cheerleading coach, like a Jane Lynch-type person' ... Then we put Sue Sylvester into the pilot script," Murphy said about the character, who, of course, Lynch went on to portray.

Less than a minute before the interview ended, Murphy stunned his interviewers when he revealed that he created the character of Mr. Schue with a certain former boy band star in mind.

"I’ve never really talked about this. That pilot was written for Justin Timberlake," Murphy said.

"This is actually brand-new information," said a shocked McHale, while Ushkowitz responded with a surprised "Hold up!"

The co-hosts then invited listeners to hear the rest of the Timberlake story during part two of their interview with Murphy on next week's episode of the podcast.