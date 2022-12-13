‘Ginny & Georgia’ try to mend their broken family in Season 2 trailer

In 2021, Netflix released the first season of “Ginny & Georgia,” a show that initially appeared to be similar to “Gilmore Girls” with its timely cultural references and quippy mother-daughter relationship, but soon revealed itself to be a much darker series with a murderous twist at the center.

The dramedy follows the contentious relationship between Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) and her teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry).

Season One ended with a cliffhanger that showed Ginny running away with her younger brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) after a private investigator told her that Georgia poisoned and killed her ex-husband, Kenny. Kenny had groped Ginny.

Earlier this month, Netflix shared a clip from the upcoming season, which premieres on Jan. 5, 2023, that confirmed the new season will pick up just a few moments after Georgia returns to her home and realizes her children are gone.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, fans finally saw all their favorite Wellsbury residents back together again when Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer for Season Two.

The clip opens with a shot of Ginny jogging and a voiceover from the troubled teen saying, “I finally understand why Georgia’s always running.”

Ginny lets out a scream which seems to sum up how she is feeling for the rest of the trailer. She is temporarily separated from her mom and living with her father Zion (Nathan Mitchell).

Meanwhile, Georgia continues to have her secrets exposed as she is questioned about embezzling funds from the mayor’s office and her fiancé Paul (Scott Porter). Her ex and Austin’s father, Gil Simmons (Aaron Ashmore), makes an appearance as well.

Ginny and Marcus (Felix Mallard) also rekindle their secret romance from Season One, but she cannot get past her strained life at home. “My whole family’s broken,” Ginny says in another voiceover.

The picture-perfect life her mom tried to create for them is crumbling. Georgia is later heard confessing to her crimes as she says, “I’m not normal. I’m a damaged, trailer park, teen mom murderer.”

At one point, Georgia is shown pointing a gun, hinting there could be another death this season.

But, the trailer also includes a couple slightly lighthearted moments that highlight the show’s dark humor.

“Want me to kill him?” Georgia jokingly asks her daughter when they are in a car together.

When Ginny replies that the suggestion isn’t funny, her mom responds, “It’s a little bit fun,” and the two laugh.

So, after almost two years in between seasons, fans will have to wait just a few more weeks to see how the mother-daughter duo will repair their relationship now that Ginny knows her mom is a killer.