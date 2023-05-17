'Ginny & Georgia' renewed for 3rd and 4th season

The Wellsbury peaches are here to stay, for at least two more seasons.

Netflix has ordered a third and fourth season of “Ginny & Georgia.” The streamer shared the announcement on May 17 during this year’s Upfronts presentation.

Created by Sarah Lampert, the dramedy follows Ginny (Antonia Gentry), a 15-year-old who is more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey).

The Miller family must adapt to the fictional New England town, Wellsbury, where Georgia decided to relocate with her daughter and son, Austin (Diesel La Torraca).

Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter and Raymond Ablack also star.

In January, Season Two ratings for the Netflix drama took down “Wednesday” for the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 English TV List with 180.47 million hours viewed following its debut, making it the most-watched title on the streamer for the week of Jan. 2-8.

For context, that means opening numbers for the second season of “Ginny & Georgia” bested Season Three of “Emily in Paris,” “The Watcher,” and Season Five of “Cobra Kai.” By comparison, Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” recorded 196.2 million hours in its first week of viewing and Season Two of “Bridgerton” had 193.02 million.

In addition to the renewal news, Sarah Glinski has signed on to join the series for Season Three as showrunner, replacing Debra J. Fisher. Netflix tells Variety Glinski’s appointment as showrunner took place prior to the current writers strike, which began on May 1.

Season Two of the drama was executive produced by showrunner Fisher and creator Sarah Lampert. Other executive producers included Jeff Tahler for Madica Productions, Jenny Daly for Critical Content, Holly Hines and Daniel March for Dynamic Television. Elena Blekhter served as co-executive producer.