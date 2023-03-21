‘Gilmore Girls’ staffer reveals the ‘obvious choice’ of father for Rory Gilmore’s baby

More than six years after "Gilmore Girls" fans learned that Rory Gilmore was pregnant with her first child, we are finally getting the inside scoop about the baby's father.

Valerie Campbell, who worked as a costume supervisor on the show's Netflix revival "Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life" and as key set costumer on the original series, told fans in a March 19 TikTok video that there was only one “obvious choice" about which of Rory's paramours fathered her child.

Old flames Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Logan (Matt Czuchry) had an affair in "Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life." Saeed Adyani / Netflix

"It’s funny how many fan theories people have had as to who it could have been. For me, there was never a question as to the paternity," Campbell tells TODAY.com. "We were never told that Rory’s character was pregnant. The moment I heard the final four words, there was only one choice.”

Fans recall that in the final moments of the reboot's finale, Rory (Alexis Bledel) told her mom, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), that she was pregnant.

So many fans have speculated about the baby's paternity since 2016 that Campbell decided to address what she believes is a very "obvious" plot point.

Speaking in a caffeinated cadence familiar to "Gilmore" fans, Campbell tells fans in her TikTok video to simply "do the math" to figure out when Rory got pregnant and by whom. Rory, she points out, had no visible pregnancy bump when she revealed she was expecting in the series' finale, which was set in in autumn.

Campbell then quickly rules out Rory's ex-boyfriend Paul (Jack Carpenter), because she "definitely wasn't sleeping with him" in the weeks before realizing she was pregnant.

Campbell also rules out the guy in the Wookiee suit — hey, IYKYK — who Rory hooked up with once with in the springtime. If the Wookiee guy was the baby's father, Rory would have had a baby bump by autumn, she explains.

“If it was the Wookiee, she would definitely be showing, and we never gave her a pregnancy belly,” says Campbell. “That is very, very important. We never gave her one. We were never instructed to give her one. It is definitely not the Wookiee.”

Which leaves just one other guy.

“The only obvious choice is, you guessed it, Logan,” says Campbell.

Rory and Logan began dating in Season 5 of the original series. The pair, who met at Yale University, part ways in Season 7 after Rory rejected Logan's marriage proposal.

In the Netflix revival, Rory and Logan engaged in a full-on affair, sleeping together whenever Rory visits London — despite the fact that both have other partners. The two decide in the wintertime to end the affair. But the following autumn, they meet up in Stars Hollow for one last romantic night together.

Soon after, Rory realizes she's pregnant.

Campbell tells fans in her TikTok video that "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino always intended for viewers to infer that the baby's dad was Logan.

"Amy herself said, 'Why are people even questioning who the father is?'" Campbell says.

"It's because it was supposed to be very, very, very, very obvious," she adds.

As for Sherman-Palladino possibly being upset with her for confirming the identity of the baby's dad, Campbell tells TODAY.com, "Haha, I hope not.”

Sherman-Palladino did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment on March 21.

Campbell posted a follow-up video on TikTok in which she reiterates that it should be easy to determine which man is the baby's father.

“Must I remind you, the math!” she says. “If it was Paul, she would’ve had a baby in the fall ... If it was the Wookiee, she would’ve been about to burst.”

As for fans who hoped that Rory's first love Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) somehow impregnated her, Campbell quickly shoots down that idea. Why? Well, for starters, Rory and Jess never have sex in the the show's revival.

"Seriously, guys, it's not immaculate conception," Campbell jokes.