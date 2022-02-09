Now that Sarah Paulson is set to play Glennon Doyle in an upcoming TV series based on the author's memoir “Untamed,” fans are clamoring over who should star as Doyle’s wife, retired soccer player Abby Wambach.

On Tuesday, a Twitter fan account for Sarah Paulson tweeted out a request for Gillian Anderson to play Wambach. And the "Sex Education" actor quickly responded.

“I’m in! Size (and age and athletic ability) doesn’t matter!” she tweeted.

For good measure, the "X-Files" actor added a photo-edited image of herself in sleek dress pants, a long cardigan and heels — next to a soccer ball positioned on the corner of the pitch — ready to kick the ball into play.

Some fans then called on Anderson to appear in season three of the soccer-centric Apple TV series “Ted Lasso,” and Doyle herself joined in on the fun.

“Deceased. We love you. .. especially in your soccer costume,” the author tweeted in response.

And their interaction didn’t end there. After one fan photo-edited the faces of Paulson and Anderson onto an image of Doyle and Wambach, Doyle tweeted, “Gillian, your hand is on Sarah’s a--.”

“About time!” Anderson quipped.

While no official casting announcement for Wambach has been made, fans on Twitter can dream.

“An interaction I was never expecting,” one user tweeted, alongside a meme that reads “What is this, a crossover episode?”

“Untamed” is a 2020 memoir from Doyle, whose previous works include “Carry On, Warrior” and “Love Warrior.” The book features anecdotes from Doyle’s life that illustrate how she moved from “caged” to “free” and how she “quit pleasing and started living.”

In the book, she details the beginning of her relationship with Wambach. And it all started with a look.

“When I saw Abby, I remembered my wild,” Doyle wrote in one of the memoir’s early chapters.

Doyle announced Paulson's casting in the upcoming TV show on her podcast, “We Can Do Hard Things,” on Tuesday.

Sarah Paulson is set to play Glennon Doyle in the upcoming series "Untamed," based on Doyle's memoir of the same name. John Lamparski / Getty Images

Paulson, who was featured on the podcast, posted a clip from the episode to Instagram and wrote in the caption: “I am grateful for your trust in me — I will try not to buckle under the weight of that trust — Here we go. I’m already so so sweaty.”