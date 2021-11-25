Get a 1st look at emotional final ‘This Is Us’ season in new trailer

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade isn't the only exciting thing airing Thursday morning on NBC — the network is also unveiling a trailer for the upcoming sixth and final season of "This Is Us."

The two-minute clip, like the series itself, deals with the concepts of remembrance and time. It kicks off by showing Pearson family matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore) telling her daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz), "I'm losing my memory."

"Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out," Rebecca adds.

The trailer, which is set to the sound of Kate singing a stirring rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s "Time After Time," also features flashbacks of a younger, pregnant Rebecca smiling in her bedroom with her husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

After Jack tells her he'd like to see her dance, Rebecca playfully lifts her shirt up to reveal her baby bump. "This is what you want?" she asks as she sways from side to side.

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are seen celebrating on their wedding day in a new trailer for the final season of "This Is Us." NBC

Another flashback shows the couple celebrating the joint birthday of their children, Kate and her brothers, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Meanwhile, present-day Rebecca continues lamenting her failing memory, telling Kate, "I don't know how much longer I have before things get worse. So I made sure to remember every little detail."

As emotional images of the Pearsons from the past and present blend together, Rebecca says her greatest wish is that she "could make time stand still."

The final season of “This Is Us” premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, Jan. 4, on NBC.

