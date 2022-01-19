Get a 1st look at ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 with these new photos

With the season two premiere date of March 25, 2022 fast approaching, Netflix shared some new pictures from the upcoming season of “Bridgerton” on Twitter.

The images give fans a glimpse at the relationship between Jonathan Bailey’s character Lord Anthony Bridgerton and his love interest Kate Sharma, played by new cast member Simone Ashley.

Two of the first look images, which were also shared on Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland’s account, highlight Anthony and Kate’s budding romance. One shows the couple closely embracing during a dance at what appears to be a ball. The first season of “Bridgerton” included many dramatic scenes that occurred at a fancy soirée, so season two will likely have plenty more.

In the second still, Kate holds a gun in her hand and Anthony stands in the background alongside brother Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and new co-star Rupert Young whose character Jack does not appear in the books “Bridgerton” is based on.

While the first season followed Phoebe Dynevor’s character Daphne Bridgerton and her love-hate relationship with the Duke of Hastings, portrayed by breakout star Regé-Jean Page, the sophomore season will switch focus to Daphne’s older brother.

Although Daphne, who is included in the new first look images, will still be featured in season two, Page will not be reprising his fan-favorite role.

Daphne gives her brother a worried look in another shot from the upcoming episodes.

In Page’s absence, the Netflix hit welcomed other new characters in addition to Kate and Jack such as Charithra Chandran, who will play Kate’s younger sister named Edwina, and Shelley Conn, who will portray the Sharma sisters’ mother named Mary.

Edwina and Kate sit together on a couch while the older sister pets an adorable corgi in one of the photos Netflix posted on its Twitter account.

The other images the streaming platform shared show familiar faces who are returning for season two. Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and best friend Eloise Bridgerton, played by Claudia Jessie, are snapped having a private conversation — possibly about Penelope’s major secret that was revealed in the season one finale.

Anthony spars with his brothers Luke and Colin, portrayed by Luke Newton, in one shot that depicts the Bridgerton brothers fencing.

In another picture, Golda Rosheuvel’s dramatic character Queen Charlotte, seems to be reading a newsletter from Lady Whistledown.

The final teaser photo captures Penelope with her overbearing mother Lady Portia Featherington, played by Polly Walker, and sisters Prudence and Philippa, portrayed by Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains, walking down a grand staircase.

Two new characters who have yet to appear in photos from the new season are Theo Sharpe, a printer’s assistant played by Calam Lynch, and Rupert Evans who will portray the deceased patriarch Edumnd Bridgerton.

Fans might have to wait until “Bridgerton” returns to find out their roles will impact season two.