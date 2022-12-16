‘George Lopez Show’ stars reunite on his new sitcom — see the pics

It was a “George Lopez Show” reunion!

Fifteen years after the ABC sitcom aired its final episode, Constance Marie, Valente Rodriguez, Luis Armand Garcia and Belita Moreno reunited with George Lopez on his new NBC show, “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

George Lopez’s former TV family joins his real-life daughter Mayan Lopez and new on-screen family on the Dec. 16 episode titled “Lopez vs. Christmas.” Photos of the happy reunion were released ahead of the episode, which shows the casts all together in their festive outfits while in Mayan’s over-the-top decorated living room.

Selenis Leyva as Rosie, Constance Marie as Connie, Valente Rodriguez as Val, George Lopez as George, Matt Shively as Quinten, Brice Gonzalez as Chance, Mayan Lopez as Mayan, Luis Armand Garcia as Louie, Belita Moreno as Bella, and Al Madrigal as Oscar. Nicole Weingart / NBC

In the episode, Mayan attempts to get her divorced parents, George and Rosie (Selenis Leyva), to spend Nochebuena (or Christmas Eve) together. With guests coming over for dinner, Rosie must “hand in her Christmas crown,” per the episode’s description, while George must give up the thing he loves most: beer.

Marie, who portrayed George Lopez’s wife, Angie, in his previous show, plays Connie. Rodriguez was known as Ernie in “The George Lopez Show” but this time around he’s Val, while Garcia, formerly known as Max, stars as an all-grown-up adult named Louie. Moreno, who played George’s mother, Benny, guest stars as Bella.

The cast of "The George Lopez Show" Peacock

Both shows share some similarities, with the comedian playing a fictionalized version of himself to some extent. "The George Lopez Show" saw the actor as a devoted family man and manager at an airplane parts factory who must deal with his everyday life and his difficult mother. The show premiered in 2002 and ran for six seasons before its 2007 finale.

“Lopez vs. Lopez,” inspired by George and Mayan Lopez’s real life, follows a formerly estranged father and daughter as they attempt to rebuild their relationship. The first episode gave a nod to the previous sitcom by including the "George Lopez Show" theme song, “Low Rider” by War.

George and Mayan Lopez previously teased a “George Lopez Show” reunion when they visited TODAY in November.

Mayan Lopez further elaborated on the special reunion, telling TODAY.com that the cast of “The George Lopez Show” is “family.” The 26-year-old actor recalled growing up with the cast when she was younger, adding that she “watched them and absorbed and they taught me” so much.

“It was just one of those full-circle moments and it was really emotional to have them there,” Mayan Lopez said of getting the chance to work with them.

Constance Marie as Connie, Belita Moreno as Bella, Valente Rodriguez as Val, and Luis Armand Garcia as Louie. Nicole Weingart / NBC

“I don’t think I understood the relationship of a co-star in the amount of trust you have to have with your cast, not only just with my dad, but the rest of the cast we have on ‘Lopez vs. Lopez,’ and I understand that relationship so much more differently,” she continued. “And so to be able to have them together, all of us together, and to know that 20 years from now we’re still going to have that amount of love, we’re still going to be a big old family, it was more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t wait for the fans to see it.”

“Lopez vs. Lopez” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.