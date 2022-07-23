'General Hospital’ star Jack Wagner speaks out after son Harrison's death

Jack Wagner has a message for his fans.

One month after his son Harrison died, the "General Hospital" actor took to Instagram to thank his followers for all the "love and kindness" they've given him.

"I can't tell you how much it means to me," Wagner said in a clip that he shared of himself at the airport. "Getting ready to fly to Vancouver to start Season 10 of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ I’m beyond excited and grateful for that. So thank you all for that. I’ll be sending some behind-the-scenes footage this year."

"Hopefully, it’ll make you laugh and we can enjoy it together," Wagner continued. "Again, thank you so much for the love and support you’ve sent me. Huge. I’m sending it right back to you so we’ll be in touch.”

According to the Los Angeles Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner, Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood, California, on June 6, 2022, per Extra.

Wagner shares Harrison and his other son, Peter, with his ex-wife, Kristina Wagner.

After news broke of Harrison’s death, Peter took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of them over the years. He captioned it, “Always with you.”

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini also said a few kind words about Harrison online.

He tweeted, “On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time. We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts.”

Prior to his death, Harrison struggled with substance abuse. In 2016, his father shared a call to action on Twitter after his son went missing for five days.

Wagner tweeted, "I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start."

In another post, he said, “I fear for my youngest son’s safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5 days."

However, Wagner later gave an update on his son's whereabouts and tweeted, “Harrisons been in touch, he’s 21 & in charge of his life, ty for the lv & prayers, please continue to share your struggles, it helps us all."

In early June, Harrison's family revealed his cause of death and said he “ultimately lost his battle with addiction." Harrison was 27 years old.

The last Instagram photo he shared was a picture of himself looking off into the distance. He captioned it, "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts 🤔."