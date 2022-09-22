How ‘Full House’ stars are commemorating the 35th anniversary of the beloved sitcom

The cast of "Full House" is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the sitcom's first episode on Sept. 22, 1987.

"35 years ago my life changed for the better," Candace Cameron Bure, who played D.J. Tanner, captioned a gallery full of pics of her and her co-stars, including the late Bob Saget, who died in January at age 65.

Bure added a red heart emoji along with the hashtag #35yearsofFullHouse.

"Here's to 35 years of FH," Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, wrote alongside throwback footage of her and Saget — who played the Tanner girls' father, Danny — that she shared in her Instagram stories.

"Best TV dad ever," added Sweetin, whose "Full House" co-stars reunited at her wedding in July.

Dave Coulier, who played Danny's friend Joey, also commemorated the milestone by posting several pics of the cast in his Instagram stories.

"We had no idea 35 years ago today, that we were part of something that would change our lives forever," Coulier wrote, adding, "Thank you, fans. We love you for being a part of our Full House family."

John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, recently told E! News that he didn't expect "Full House" to remain so popular over the years. “Every new year, there’s a new ‘Full House’ fan born,” said Stamos.

Stamos went on to say that he was initially eager to move on from his role as Jesse — until he realized that the show was continuing to make viewers happy.

“For years I tried to get away from it,” said Stamos. “And I realized, why am I distancing myself with something that people love so very much? I have done enough work. So now, I’m just like, bring it on.”

Stamos added that he planned to celebrate the show's anniversary in style. “I’m gonna get my Uncle Jesse on. I’m gonna do my own parade somewhere," he joked.

"Full House" aired from September 1987 until May 1995 on ABC. Its spinoff, "Fuller House," which brought back much of the sitcom's original cast, ran for five seasons, from 2016 until 2020, on Netflix.