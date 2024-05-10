‘Frasier’ star Peri Gilpin will reprise her Roz Doyle role for Season 2 of the reboot

After making an appearance in the Season One finale of the "Frasier" reboot, Roz Doyle has decided to stay.

Peri Gilpin will reprise her famous role as Roz, the longtime pal of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane, as a recurring character on the upcoming Season Two of "Frasier" on Paramount+, the streaming company announced May 9.

Gilpin, 62, played Grammer's radio partner for 11 seasons on the original run of “Frasier." Fans were thrilled to see her return in last year's season finale, when she gave Frasier a much-needed boost during his first holiday season since the death of his beloved father.

Filming is already underway for the second season, and production is set to begin in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, according to Paramount+.

Gilpin shared the news on Instagram to the delight of "Frasier" followers.

"Yes! We want Roz! We want Roz! Givem hell Roz ... lol" one fan commented.

"More Roz Doyle!!" another wrote.

"You were the best part of the season. Everyone was waiting with bated breath to know if Peri was going to make an appearance!!!" another fan responded.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star Nia Vardalos also celebrated Gilpin's return while throwing her name in the ring.

"Tell them you need a sister!!" she commented.

Peri Gilpin returned to her role as Roz Doyle in the Season One finale of the "Frasier" reboot alongside Kelsey Grammer. Chris Haston / Paramount+

In the Season One finale, Roz surprises a melancholy Frasier when he opens the door to his home and she's standing there to say hello.

“You look like crap,” she deadpans during Episode 10 of the Paramount+ reboot.

It marked the first time the two stars were together on screen since 2004 in the final season of the original “Frasier.”

In the new version, Frasier relocates his psychiatry practice from Seattle to his native Boston, where he was originally a character on the legendary sitcom “Cheers,” to be closer to his son.

Director James Burrows, an 11-time Emmy winner and the co-creator of "Cheers," is also returning to direct two episodes of the new season of "Frasier," according to Paramount+. Burrows directed 32 episodes during the original run of "Frasier."

Gilpin is the latest star from the original to make an appearance in the reboot, following Bebe Neuwirth, who plays Frasier’s ex-wife, Lilith. In Season One, the former couple engage in their usual sparring in an episode where she shows up to celebrate their son's birthday.

“Frasier” earned 107 Emmy nominations and won 37 Emmys in its 11 seasons. It's the most Emmy wins ever for a sitcom series, making the “Cheers” spinoff the most successful spinoff in history.

Two of the original’s primary stars, David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane) and Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon), have not returned in the reboot.

Gilpin spoke last year about coming back to the show.

“It felt very comfortable there and wonderful and it was really funny," she told Entertainment Weekly. "It’s like a comfort when you watch it. You’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I get to see this again. It’s new, it’s fresh, but I am getting the same feelings I got from watching it the first time.’”

She also hinted at the time that she would be open to a regular role as Roz “if that’s a possibility.”