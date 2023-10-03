People change.

Take you. You’re not the same person who once wore low-rise jeans, grungy plaid shirts or mesh trucker hats, right? Right?

Well, in proof that, yes, anybody can evolve, Kelsey Grammer wears jeans and comfortable shoes in a new poster for the upcoming “Frasier” reboot in which he reprises his role as the title character.

Frasier Crane is not as dressed up as fans are accustomed to seeing him. Paramount+

In the photo, he also wears a button-down shirt and a blazer, looking proudly ahead as coffee (or tea) spills from the cup he's holding. He's surrounded by boxes reading "Fragile" and a wingback chair with a city skyline behind him. The sight of him sporting such casual clothing has fans up in arms.

Frasier was almost always dressed to the nines, whether on “Cheers” or “Frasier,” so the image of him wearing such relaxed duds has viewers expressing their disdain on Twitter.

“seeing frasier in jeans is so perverted it’s honestly disgusting,” New York magazine writer Rebecca Alter commented.

“look at how they massacred my boy,” menswear writer Derek Guy wrote, cropping in close on the character's casual shoe.

“FRASIER WOULD NEVER WEAR THOSE SHOES,” another fan chimed in.

"Frasier in jeans and sneakers, I know why Niles isn’t here. He’s recovering from his heart attack," another fan joked, referencing how David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's brother, Niles, is not returning for the reboot.

"Frasier wearing jeans and THOSE shoes? Come on, he would never!" exclaimed another exasperated fan.

"even cheers frasier crane, who was a very different character by the end of the shows run, would never be caught dead in jeans," someone else wrote.

Of course, Frasier did dress down on occasion, which some people couldn't help but point out.

"frasier owned ripped jeans," one person captioned a picture of him in a scene with Mercedes Ruehl, who guest-starred as KACL's station manager during the third season.

"Frasier wore jeans sometimes in the later seasons of the original show," another viewer pointed out.

Grammer, of course, has made his career playing stuffy, highbrow psychiatrist Frasier Crane, initially on “Cheers” and then his own spinoff, “Frasier,” which ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004.

The “Frasier” reboot, slated for 10 new episodes, premieres on Paramount+ on Oct. 12. In the new show, Frasier leaves Seattle and returns to Boston.

Kelsey Grammer (standing) looked dapper in many scenes in the original "Frasier." Alamy Stock Photo

The press release said Grammer is the lone cast main member from the original "Frasier" to return for the reboot, while Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle) and Bebe Neuwirth (Lilith) will return in guest roles.

“Niles (Crane) and Daphne (Moon) are not coming back,” Grammer told TODAY in February about the characters played by Pierce and Jane Leeves.

“If there is a spot for a one-off appearance, and they’re interested, I’m sure we would do something like that. But it’s a new world. It’s a new life. Frasier’s going back to Boston to put himself back in a place where he didn’t feel like he quite made it.”