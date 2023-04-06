Former 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe says ex-fiancé Shawn Booth used her professionally

Former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about what life was like after the reality show with ex-fiancé Shawn Booth.

Bristowe, 37, was on Season 11 of the reality dating show where she accepted a proposal from fitness trainer Booth. The two broke up three years later. In a podcast episode of "Trading Secrets," hosted by Bristowe's current fiancé Justin Tartick, she discussed how challenging it was to build her relationship with Booth after the show and how she eventually felt used by him.

"When couples come off the show ... that is a really hard foundation to start on and a power struggle," Bristowe said. She said that Booth would only be invited to events if she was attending, and that the entire experience was all very emasculating.

Towards the end of their relationship, Bristowe said she felt like Booth was only staying involved until he got his Nashville business, Boothcamp Gym, off the ground.

"It was like getting down to the end where we both just didn't see it going anywhere but it felt like he was hanging on until his gym opened and that's where I felt used," she said.

TODAY.com reached out to Booth for a response to her comments but did not hear back.

Bristowe previously discussed her breakup with Booth shortly after they split in 2018 on her podcast, "Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe."

"We were in a crossroads in our relationship," she said at the time, adding that they didn't agree on "important fundamental values."

"But to be honest, I thought we would choose the road where we would end up together. I just never took our commitment or being engaged lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work. And now realizing maybe to a fault.”