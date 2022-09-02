This post contains spoilers for Season One of “Firefly Lane."

"Firefly Lane" hit Netflix in February 2021, a 10-episode emotional rollercoaster tracking several decades of friendship between Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate’Mularkey (Sarah Chalke).

Three months after the premiere, the streaming service announced that the show was renewed for a second season and audiences been awaiting updates ever since.

Here's everything we know about Season Two so far.

What is 'Firefly Lane?'

Based on author Kristin Hannah's book by the same name, "Firefly Lane" follows two best friends as they travel through different stages of their lives. The show weaves in storylines from Tully and Kate’s past, present and future (kind of like the show "This Is Us").

The two besties meet as teenagers in the '70s. Total opposites, they're an unlikely pairing, but they form a strong bond and confront life's hardships, including family drama, careers and romantic relationships. Tully is a sassy and strong chick with a broken home life and Kate is a sweet, shy gal who mostly seems content to let her friend stand in the spotlight.

Over the course of 10 episodes, the friends experience plenty of joy and pain and see each other through love, divorce, sexual assault, miscarriage, career challenges and more, as Tully becoming a famous talk show host and Kate aspiring to write again after leaving the workforce to raise a child.

Katherine Heigl as Tully and Sarah Chalke as Kate. Netflix

Where did Season 1 leave off?

The show's back-and-forth format lends itself to questions. The first season's finale left viewers with several pressing questions, but the following two were particularly juicy:

What did Tully do to make Kate so mad? In a future scene, Kate is attending her father's funeral when she runs into Tully and basically tells her to get the heck out. So we're dying to know: What happened to their friendship?!

When does Season 2 premiere?

Netflix hasn't shared a release date just yet, but Variety confirmed it would be some time in 2022. That’s what Heigl hinted at on Twitter last year when a fan asked if she knew when the show would premiere.

Last March, Heigl took to her Instagram page to reveal that the cast was "a few weeks away" from finishing Season Two.

Ali Skovbye, who plays a young Tully in flashback scenes, shared two behind the scenes photos from the set in April.

Roan Curtis (a young Kate) also posted a video of herself and Skovbye crying after completing their filming duties.

Netflix hasn't released a trailer yet While we eagerly await a trailer for Season Two, the cast has kept us going over the last year by sharing a few behind the scenes photos. In December 2021, Chalke filled her followers in on the safety protocols on set and posted this photo of herself getting tested for COVID-19.

Heigl celebrated her 43rd birthday while filming in November and gave her Instagram followers a look at her on-set celebration.

The cast will grow in Season 2

Netflix hasn't shared information on any upcoming storylines for Season Two, but there will be four new cast members, according to Deadline:

Ignacio Serricchio: He will play Danny Diaz, a "cocky sportscaster turned reporter who has crackling chemistry with Tully."

He will play Danny Diaz, a "cocky sportscaster turned reporter who has crackling chemistry with Tully." Greg Germann: He'll take on the role of Benedict Binswanger, "the scion of an influential logging family" who "parlays his success in business into a run for Governor of Washington state in the 1980s."

He'll take on the role of Benedict Binswanger, "the scion of an influential logging family" who "parlays his success in business into a run for Governor of Washington state in the 1980s." India de Beaufort: She'll play Charlotte, who shows up in 1985 in Seattle and is a "quiet and reserved aspiring journalist with a hopeless crush on Johnny Ryan."

She'll play Charlotte, who shows up in 1985 in Seattle and is a "quiet and reserved aspiring journalist with a hopeless crush on Johnny Ryan." Jolene Purdy: She'll star as Justine Jordan," a sunny, upbeat talent agent with a knack for keeping a positive demeanor even when delivering devastating news."

Aside from that, the show’s leading ladies did answer one pressing fan question in a video announcement for the sophomore season: What did Tully do to make Kate so mad?

"We can't say much," Chalke said. "But we can say that it's family related and has nothing to do with Johnny." Naturally, that just left us wanting more, so we hope Season Two comes soon!

