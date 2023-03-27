After breaking fans' hearts with its Season Two Part One finale, "Firefly Lane" is back for one final chapter this spring, and the new trailer promises a mix of heartbreaking and heartwarming moments.

The Netflix series, which is based on a book by the same name, will return for its final installment on April 27 for Season Two Part Two.

Last season, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) were stuck in an ongoing feud following decades of friendship.

This season will see the former besties reuniting, per the trailer, which begins with Tully lamenting her fractured friendship.

“Home hasn’t really felt the same since I lost my best friend,” she tell a companion at a bar. The woman assumes Tully's friend had died. Tully reassures her they had just stopped speaking. "She’s actually probably great," she says.

But Kate is not doing great. In the Season Two Part One finale, she was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of stage 3 breast cancer. She tries to keep it together with her husband Johnny (Ben Lawson) and daughter Marah (Yael Yurman).

“You look a little tired. Do you wanna take a seat?” Marah asks.

“I’m not tired. No, I actually feel pretty good, considering,” Kate replies then can be seen exhaling outside, visibly overwhelmed.

The trailer indicates that the friends reunite following a minor intervention from their moms.

Tully’s mother, Cloud (Beau Garrett), briefly addresses her daughter’s feud with Kate, saying, “After 30 years of too much intensity, they needed to break free.” Tully then gets emotional while talking to Kate’s mother, Margie (Chelah Horsdal), about the same topic, saying, “It was all just bull----. She abandoned me!”

Kate’s mom eventually asks if she’s considering reaching out to Tully. “You might need a friend,” she says.

Inspired to contact Tully, Kate calls her former bestie and says, “I just really need you, OK? Things have been really bad.”

Kate is then wheeled into surgery in the next scene.

"Firefly Lane" contrasts the friends' current struggles with a moment in their past in which they had a lot to celebrate — specifically, Tully's new TV show and Kate's engagement.

Turns out that Kate isn't engaged to Johnny, the man audiences know to be her husband. In fact, when her boyfriend Theo (Oliver Rice) proposes at a costume party, Kate looks awkwardly at Johnny, who is attending the soirée.

"How am I going to survive without you?" Tully asks Kate that same night.

"I'm always gonna be here. You're stuck with me forever," Kate says.

Meanwhile, Tully navigates her own romance (or lack thereof) with Danny (Ignacio Serricchio), who asks her, "Do you think we’ll ever get our timing right?"

"Maybe. Someday," she replies.

The scene then shifts to the future as Tully runs into Danny, who is unexpectedly in her living room, as she's walking around naked (hopefully, more on that later).

But for now, it seems like "Firefly Lane" is more concerned with the looming future than with the past.

An emotional Marah asks her father how they're going to handle Kate's battle with cancer. He offers some words of wisdom.

"That’s the thing about big life changes. You don't get to choose when they happen. You just have to hold on tight to the people you love and make your way through it," he says.

Speaking of big life changes: When Tully arrives at their house, Johnny asks what she's doing there.

"She called me," she replies.

When Tully finally visits Kate, her friend has only one thing to say: "What took you so long?"