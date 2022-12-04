Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Firefly Lane."

The first half of "Firefly Lane" Season Two, the second and final season, premiered on Friday, Dec. 2. After a long wait, fans finally learned what had caused the rift between lifelong friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) — and they have thoughts.

The Season One finale sets up the tension. Tully shows up to Kate's father's funeral, only to be turned away by Kate, who is still harboring anger over some unnamed incident. “When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what did you think that meant?” Kate says.

So, what did Tully do to justify Kate's anger? According to some fans, not enough.

Turns out that Tully and Kate's daughter Marah (Yael Yurman) were involved in a car accident. Tully rushed to pick up Marah from a party, thinking of her own traumatic incident at a party. They were hit by a driver who ran a red light and both sustained injuries.

In the aftermath, Tully is arrested for for drunk driving (she had had a few drinks before the accident). Kate blames her for the accident.

By the end of the season, the ice seems to have melted due to Kate’s cancer diagnosis. But when Kate wants to reconcile, it’s too late: Tully has left for Antarctica.

On Twitter, fans are largely saying that Kate is too harsh in her condemnation of Tully, which lasted two years.

"Kate seriously needs to stop blaming Tully for the accident the person that hit her in the intersection is at fault," one Twitter user wrote, adding that the person who caused the accident even "pleaded guilty."

Marah sustained two broken ribs and a concussion in the accident. She also had to get shoulder surgery.

Another Twitter user had harsh words for Kate, saying she exhibited "narcissistic behavior" by shutting Tully out out, then going back to her when she learned she had stage 3 breast cancer.

A Twitter user wrote that Kate is just as selfish as Tully, and that what happened was truly "an accident."

Commentators seemed largely to think that Kate should have shown Tully "grace" in an accident that was "categorically not her fault" and caused no fatalities, as one Twitter user wrote.

"Am I the only one feeling like Tully deserves a little tiny bit of grace? I don’t condone her actions but…" one Twitter user wrote.

This season of "Firefly Lane" has people questioning why Tully is close to Kate at all, with one viewer calling Kate the "worst friend ever."

In the book by Kristin Hannah that the show "Firefly Lane" is based on, Kate and Tully get into a fight after Tully has Kate and Marah on her talk show under the premises of helping them fix their relationship. Instead, the segment is about overprotective mothers. Kate feels persecuted by her best friend on national TV, leading to the rift.

When "Firefly Lane" returns in June 2023, we'll see how — and if — the friends make up.