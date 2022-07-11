The HBO Max dating show "FBoy Island" is a riotously fun test of intuition. Audiences, along with the leads, have to guess which of the contestants have arrived to the show's tropical set to find love — and which are just in it for the cash.

The first season premiered in September 2021, and the show returns in July 2022 for Season 2, the same week as "The Bachelorette" and "Love Island" premiere. Essentially, if you've been looking for a dating show to watch since "Love Is Blind," this is the week for you.

Below, find out what you need to know about "FBoy Island" ahead of Season 2.

Season 2 of 'FBoy Island' premieres in July and unfolds weekly

"FBoy Island" unfolds its 10-episode second season over the course of four weeks.

The first three episodes of "FBoy Island" are available on HBO Max on Thursday, July 14.

The three next episodes are available on Thursday, July 21.

The two next episodes are available on Thursday, July 28.

The final two episodes are available on Thursday, August 4.

What are the rules of ‘FBoy Island?’

The second season will keep to the show’s unique structure. Here’s how it goes: Three single women date a batch of men. Their task? To figure out which of the men have entered the show as good guys, and which ones are “FBoys,” a modern version of a player.

Good guys are “for the right reasons,” as they say in reality TV lingo. Translation? They want to find love. If the lead selects a good guy at the end of the show, they both will split a $100,000 cash prize.

The other half of men have a different game entirely, and aim to entice but ultimately mislead the leads — fitting to their nickname. If a self-professed "FBoy" ends up winning the lead’s heart, then they walk away with the $100,000 prize.

Creator Elon Gale told Salon the distinction comes down to intention. “A “nice guy” is just a man who partakes in dating to find a relationship and meaningful connection, and is honest about his intentions," he said. FBoy, on the other hand, are not honest with why they're on the show.

Each episode, the three leads eliminate a suitor and find out which category they fall into.

Meet the single ladies of Season 2 of 'FBoy Island'

The season is helmed by 26-year-old dental student Mia Emani Jones from Tampa; 25-year-old model Louise Barnard from Mich.; and 29-year-old account executive Tamaris Sepulveda from New York.

According to People, which revealed the official cast list, Jones enjoys "painting, drawing, (and) traveling to the Dominican Republic." Barnard said she signed up for "FBoy Island" because "she is determined to break old habits of falling for the wrong guys." Sepulveda is a "pilates junkie" and enjoys exploring the Multiverse.

Mia Emani Jones, Tamaris Sepulveda, and Louise Barnard.

There are 26 men competing on the show

Whereas Season 1 of "FBoy Island" had 24 suitors, this one has 26. People unveiled their official bios. Among the contestants? Noam Atzil is a locksmith from Israel living in Hawaii; Benedict Polizzi is a comedian from Indiana; and Danny Louisa is an electrician from Staten Island.

Ramon Naquid / HBO Max

Nikki Glaser is the host

Comedian Nikki Glaser narrates the action. Speaking to Mens Health, Glaser said the hosting gig was a job she "never wanted to end."

"My favorite part about hosting was being free to be myself. Past the first episode, I never had any sense of nerves. My favorite part of hosting a reality show was not having to be prepared in any way, other than getting my hair and makeup done," she said.

The Season 2 trailer promises more steamy fun

"FBoy Island" is a dating show that doesn't take itself too seriously, as the trailer for Season 2 demonstrates. It begins with the suitors poking their way out of the sand, like the origin story of a player.

Like Season 1, it's filmed in a tropical location

"FBoy Island" is filmed on Grand Cayman of the Cayman Islands, located in the Caribbean.