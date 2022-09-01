Everything we know about 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2

This post contains spoilers for Season One of “Fate: The Winx Saga.”
Season Two of “Fate: The Winx Saga” is on its way, almost two years after Netflix released the first season of the supernatural drama.
Whether you've been eagerly awaiting more magic, drama and romance from the students of Alfea or recently discovered the show, we're breaking down everything you need to know before Season Two premieres!
What is 'Fate: The Winx Saga?'
The Netflix series follows a group of teenagers attending Alfea, a magical boarding school, as they learn to tap into their powers and navigate the ups and downs of friendship, frenemies and romance.
The show centers around a group of five fairies who live in the same dormitory (aka the Winx Suite). Most of them are first-year students, except for Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), a second-year student and light fairy whose mother is the queen of a fairy realm called Solaria.
Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is the new girl in town and never knew she was a fire fairy (or a fairy at all, for that matter) until she accidentally set her house on fire.
Terra (Eliot Salt), an earth fairy, knows Alfea pretty well since her father is a professor there. Her brother, Sam (Jacob Dudman), dates Musa (Elisha Applebaum), a mind fairy who can feel other people's emotions. Last but certainly not least, Aisha (Precious Mustapha) is a water fairy who has a passion for swimming and often serves as the voice of reason in the group.
The show, which featured six episodes in its first season, is based on "Winx Club," a cartoon that debuted on Nickelodeon in 2010.
When does Season 2 premiere?
All seven episodes of Season Two will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 16.
There are a few new faces this season
All five fairies from the Winx Suite will be back for Season Two, as will bad girl Beatrix (Sadie Soverall), an air fairy who was up to no good during the first season. The dreamy guys from Season One will also be returning, including Sky (Danny Griffin), Riven (Freddie Thorp) and Theo Graham (Dane).
This time around, there will be a few new faces at Alfea, with Miranda Richardson and Daniel Betts stepping in for Lesley Sharp and Alex Macqueen starting in Season Two.
- Rosalind (Miranda Richardson): The new headmistress
- Professor Harvey (Daniel Betts): A professor at the school
- Flora (Paulina Chávez): Terra's cousin
- Grey (Brandon Grace): A cute new guy on campus
- Sebastian (Éanna Hardwicke): Someone we meet in a local village
Netflix has shared a few trailers so far
On July 27, Netflix shared a behind the scenes video on its YouTube channel, with Cowen describing the upcoming season as "a whirlwind of emotion and adventure." In the sneak peek, we learned that Season Two will have new villains, monsters, fights and romance.
Fans also got a first look at the scene where Flora joins the show in a short clip shared on YouTube.
Perhaps most intriguing of all, the official Season Two trailer is full of action and shows the fairies embracing their powers, finding love and working together to fight yet another threat to Alfea. When fairies from the school start to go missing, a looming question arises: Is Rosalind involved? You'll have to wait until Sept. 16 to find out!