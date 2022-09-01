Everything we know about 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2

This post contains spoilers for Season One of “Fate: The Winx Saga.”

Season Two of “Fate: The Winx Saga” is on its way, almost two years after Netflix released the first season of the supernatural drama.

Whether you've been eagerly awaiting more magic, drama and romance from the students of Alfea or recently discovered the show, we're breaking down everything you need to know before Season Two premieres!

The fabulous five fairies from Season 1 will return for Season 2. Netflix

What is 'Fate: The Winx Saga?'

The Netflix series follows a group of teenagers attending Alfea, a magical boarding school, as they learn to tap into their powers and navigate the ups and downs of friendship, frenemies and romance.

The show centers around a group of five fairies who live in the same dormitory (aka the Winx Suite). Most of them are first-year students, except for Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), a second-year student and light fairy whose mother is the queen of a fairy realm called Solaria.

Stella (Hannah Van Der Westhuysen) with her mother, the queen of Solaria. Netflix

Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is the new girl in town and never knew she was a fire fairy (or a fairy at all, for that matter) until she accidentally set her house on fire.

Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is settling into Alfea. Netflix

Terra (Eliot Salt), an earth fairy, knows Alfea pretty well since her father is a professor there. Her brother, Sam (Jacob Dudman), dates Musa (Elisha Applebaum), a mind fairy who can feel other people's emotions. Last but certainly not least, Aisha (Precious Mustapha) is a water fairy who has a passion for swimming and often serves as the voice of reason in the group.

The show, which featured six episodes in its first season, is based on "Winx Club," a cartoon that debuted on Nickelodeon in 2010.

After nearly two years, fans of "Fate: The Winx Club" will get a second season. Netflix

When does Season 2 premiere?

All seven episodes of Season Two will premiere on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 16.

Is Rosalind (Miranda Richardson) going to cause trouble in Season 2? Netflix

There are a few new faces this season

All five fairies from the Winx Suite will be back for Season Two, as will bad girl Beatrix (Sadie Soverall), an air fairy who was up to no good during the first season. The dreamy guys from Season One will also be returning, including Sky (Danny Griffin), Riven (Freddie Thorp) and Theo Graham (Dane).

Stella is in good company with these handsome hunks: Sky (Danny Griffin) and Riven (Freddie Thorp). Netflix

This time around, there will be a few new faces at Alfea, with Miranda Richardson and Daniel Betts stepping in for Lesley Sharp and Alex Macqueen starting in Season Two.

Rosalind (Miranda Richardson): The new headmistress

Professor Harvey (Daniel Betts): A professor at the school

Flora (Paulina Chávez): Terra's cousin

Grey (Brandon Grace): A cute new guy on campus

Sebastian (Éanna Hardwicke): Someone we meet in a local village

Don't mess with this tough trio. Netflix

Netflix has shared a few trailers so far

On July 27, Netflix shared a behind the scenes video on its YouTube channel, with Cowen describing the upcoming season as "a whirlwind of emotion and adventure." In the sneak peek, we learned that Season Two will have new villains, monsters, fights and romance.

Fans also got a first look at the scene where Flora joins the show in a short clip shared on YouTube.

Perhaps most intriguing of all, the official Season Two trailer is full of action and shows the fairies embracing their powers, finding love and working together to fight yet another threat to Alfea. When fairies from the school start to go missing, a looming question arises: Is Rosalind involved? You'll have to wait until Sept. 16 to find out!