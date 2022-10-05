A former ‘Bachelor’ contestant’s husband caught Aaron Judge’s record-breaking home run

The spouse of a former "Bachelor" contestant was the lucky fan who caught New York Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bri Amaranthus, a Sports Illustrated reporter who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on Season 22 of the ABC reality dating competition, was quick on his feet after Judge hit his American League-record 62nd home run this season into the stands of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

A story on Major League Baseball's website published footage of Youmans high-fiving another sports lover after catching the ball during the game, which the Yankees lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers.

Bri Amaranthus competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on "The Bachelor" in 2018. ABC

Amaranthus boasted about Youmans’ exciting catch on Twitter. “THIS IS MY HUSBAND,” she wrote alongside a video that showed a reporter speaking to Youmans at the game.

In the video, the reporter asks Youmans what he intends to do with the historic ball, which is estimated to be worth millions, according to the MLB story.

"That's a good question. I haven’t thought about it," replies Youmans.

After the game, Judge was still basking in the glow of his historic home run.

Judge, who last week presented the ball from his 61st home run to his mom, told reporters he'd love to have the historic 62nd ball in his collection.

"We’ll see what happens with that,” Judge said. “It’d be great to get it back, but you know, that’s a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there and they’ve got every right to it.”