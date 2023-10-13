'The Fall of the House of Usher' ending: What happens in the finale?

Warning: This story contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher."

After seven hour-long episodes of gore and mystery, the final minutes of new Netflix horror "The Fall of the House of Usher," gives viewers resolution — even if it's an unsettling one.

The Edgar Allen Poe-inspired drama, released Oct. 12, follows the Usher family. Their company, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, built an empire from the addictive painkiller Ligadone.

Their enormous wealth wasn't earned, but rather made through a deal with the devil. Soon, the devil comes back to collect payment: Each of the family members perishes following an encounter with a mysterious woman named Verna.

In the last episode, "The Raven," named after Poe's 1845 poem, the long-awaited ongoings of Roderick (Bruce Geenwood) and Madeline Usher's (Mary McDonnell) fateful night on New Year's Eve 1980 are revealed.

Here's a breakdown of the show's ending.

Think before making a deal with Verna (Carla Gugino).

What really happened at that bar on New Year's Eve? The finale gives an answer

Roderick and Madeline Usher arrive at a bar with dirt on their hands. How did they end up in that state? The finale rewinds to show the twins implicated in a murder.

Before arriving at a bar, the two siblings go to a costume party for Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, where Roderick works.

Roderick's reviled boss, Rufus Griswold, praises him for remaining loyal to the company amid legal trouble. What Rufus doesn't know is that Roderick and Madeline plan to kill him and take over the business.

That night, they enact heir plan. Roderick and Madeline offer poisoned wine to Rufus, who is dressed as a joker. After Madeline seductively lures Rufus into the basement, the company head suddenly can't move his limbs and goes unconscious.

The pair then chains Rufus to the wall and begins to lock him in brick by brick. Madeline puts a final brick before his face that reads, "You are so small." In a last effort to humiliate the man, the siblings place his joker mask back over his face — an image that has been haunting Roderick Usher since the start of the show.

Roderick and Madeline decide not to go back to the party but stay local as an alibi.

They find a small bar nearby. Verna, the bartender, notices that the two seem slightly restless. She asks them about their New Year's resolutions, inquiring if they're seeking wealth or fame. Madeline says they're seeking wealth.

Verna says she can grant their wish, if they agree to her deal. When the bar closes, Verna elaborates on her terms. She can grant them a life of ease and luxury on one condition: The Usher family's offspring will all die before Roderick and Madeline Usher.

The two decide it's an offer they can't refuse. They solidify the proposal with a drink — and a deal with the devil is made.

Roderick and Madeline stumble into the morning light and discuss what had just transpired. As they turn around to give the bar one last look, they find it's disappeared. All that remains is a dark brick wall with graffiti and a giant black raven.

Verna tracks down all of the remaining Usher offspring, including Lenore

By this final episode, each of the Usher children — Fredrick (Henry Thomas), Tamerlane (Samantha Sloyan), Victorine (T'Nia Miller), Napoleon (Rahul Kohli), Camille (Kate Siegel) and Propsero (Sauriyan Sapkota) — have all been killed, which only leaves three family members.

While recounting each of his children's tragic deaths to Auguste "Auggie" Dupin (Carl Lumbly), Roderick recalls arguably his most emotional loss: His granddaughter Lenore (Kyliegh Curran), whom he deemed "the best" of the family.

Poor Lenore (Kyliegh Curran).

Following her father Frederick's death and saving her mom Morelle (Crystal Balint), who was severely burned earlier in the show, a flashback shows Lenore Usher getting her grandfather situated in bed and saying she thinks it best that the family lets their pharmaceutical company go.

After the sweet exchange, Lenore heads to the guest room to find Verna waiting for her sitting on the bed.

Verna asks Lenore to sit beside her and explains that, though most parts of her job bring her joy, this part wouldn't. She tells Lenore that she saved her mom, who will go on to make a positive impact in her life.

Verna places a hand upon Lenore Usher's head and the young girl peacefully falls onto the bed to her death.

An overwhelmingly emotional Roderick finds his granddaughter dead, which sends him spiraling. The poem "The Raven" is read in the background.

Madeline and Roderick die, too

Roderick sits with Dupin in his childhood home, telling the stories of his dead children ‚ and seeing . Dupin has been growing concerned at noises coming from the basement, which Roderick Usher has insisted are his sister.

He ends up being correct, but not without a twist.

In his final recounting to Dupin, Roderick explains that just prior to the investigator's arrival, Verna said the twins' deaths were upon them.

They were having one last moment together in the basement, sipping on drinks and reminiscing on their rise to power, when Madeline suddenly goes limp from the drink her brother made.

Roderick apologizes then lays his sister down. He removes her eyes and replaces them with bright blue stones, which he says was part of an Egyptian mummification ritual.

As the noises from downstairs get increasingly louder, Dupin and Roderick have a startling realization: Madeline isn't dead.

She's not dead yet! Mary McDonnell as Madeline in "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Suddenly, the matriarch of the family bursts through the basement door, screaming and blood-drenched.

Madeline finds her brother, shoves him to the ground and strangles him to death with her bare hands — which is reminiscent of what their mom did to her boss when they were children.

At this point, the house starts to collapse amid a powerful thunderstorm. Dupin runs out to the street. When he looks back at the home in rubble, Verna is standing atop the pile in a black dress. She then transforms into a raven and flies past him.

In the final shot of the show, lines from "The Raven" are being read aloud as Verna visits the grave sights of the Usher family members and places an item related to their death on each of their respective tombstones.

Who inherits the Fortunato fortune?

Roderick's second wife, Juno (Ruth Codd), inherits Fortunato. She turns the company into the Phoneix Foundation and funds rehabilitation programs for people addicted to their painkiller.

One last round of justice is served. The family's lawyer, Arthur Pym (Mark Hamill), refuses to take Verna's offer, and ends up in jail for the rest of his life.