‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ is coming back — with ‘The Home Edit’ duo as hosts

You can go “Home” again.

ABC has announced it is developing a reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” that will be hosted by "The Home Edit" co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

Expert home organizers Shearer and Teplin will use their skills to help in this new iteration of the makeover series.

The reboot will feature captivating stories, determined volunteers and in-depth renovations for families entrenched in their communities who need a new house or renovation. They will be guided by builders, contractors and designers, whose aim will be to create a home perfectly suited for each family.

Shearer and Teplin will utilize their skill to help families decide what to keep and what to let go as they prepare for life in their updated homes while making their dream homes a reality.

Joanna Teplin (left) and Clea Shearer (right) in Season 2 of "Get Organized with The Home Edit." Kit Karzen / Netflix

The pair also hosted “Get Organized with The Home Edit” for two seasons on Netflix.

The original “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” which spun off from the reality show “Extreme Makeover,” aired on ABC from 2004 until 2012, with Ty Pennington hosting. It came back for one season in 2020 with “Modern Family’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson as the host.