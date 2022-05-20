Everything we want to see in the ‘This Is Us’ finale

There’s just one episode left before we officially say goodbye to “This Is Us.” But before the Pearsons leave us, there are a few storylines we hope are resolved in the show’s final hour.

Throughout Season Six, “This Us” has answered the burning questions fans have had since the second season. For years, we wondered why all the Pearsons were gathering at a home we had never seen before to meet Rebecca (Mandy Moore). During this current season, we learned that Kevin (Justin Hartley) had built the house for his mom — the same home Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) designed decades before for his family — and that the family urgently came together before Rebecca’s death.

Then, in the penultimate episode, “The Train,” we saw Rebecca die and reunite with Jack.

This season has also revealed Kevin’s wife, Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) new career path, and the reason behind Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) split.

“This Is Us” has explained all the big moments, but there are still pivotal scenes that haven’t happened yet. Ahead of the series finale on May 24, here are all the missing scenes we hope to see as we bid farewell to the Pearsons. 1. Kevin and Sophie getting married

"This Is Us" -- “The Night Before the Wedding” Episode 614 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie, Justin Hartley as Kevin. NBC

Since the first season of “This Is Us,” fans have been speculating the identity of Kevin’s soulmate. In season one, we were introduced to Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and learned that she was Kevin’s childhood sweetheart. We also discovered that the two married young before eventually divorcing. After Kevin and Sophie broke up (again) in season one, he dated multiple women in other seasons like Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

Finally, Kevin and Sophie reunited in “The Night Before the Wedding” and confessed their feelings for each other. She also appeared by Kevin’s side when the Pearsons said goodbye to Rebecca in “The Train.” The two were wearing wedding rings which confirmed they married again. But, we never saw the wedding.

Viewers have watched Rebecca and Jack, Beth and Randall, Kate and Toby and Kate Phillip walk down the aisle. After waiting so long for Kevin and Sophie to be a couple, we should at least get a glimpse of their wedding! Even if the finale does not have time for a full ceremony, hopefully we see some pictures of them tying the knot.

2. Randall becoming a senator

"This Is Us" -- “Day of the Wedding” Episode 613 -- Pictured: Sterling K. Brown as Randall NBCU

The end of Season Five teased that Randall would go on to become a senator featured in a New Yorker profile.

Episode 10 of the current season, “Every Version of You,” revealed that Randall had been dodging calls from a senator who wanted him to inherit his seat. A couple episodes later, Randall was sworn in (off camera) sometime in the future as a senator.

Randall becoming involved in local politics was a major part of his storyline in Season Three and heavily affected his relationship with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), Deja (Lyric Ross), Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman). One way to complete Randall’s career storyline would be to include a flashback of his election win. The finale could also briefly show the work he has been doing in his community since taking office.

3. Kate's teaching career

Chrissy Metz as Kate in "This Is Us" Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In “The Train,” Rebecca repeatedly stressed that she could not make it to the end of the train because she was “waiting for someone.” That someone turned out to be Kate, who Randall and Kevin explained was on a work trip in London.

Kate was worried she made a mistake leaving Rebecca for her job, but Kevin and Randall assured her that the trip was important. We have seen Kate teaching music at Jack’s school, but future Kate, Kevin and Randall seem to suggest that she made huge advancements in her career that we haven’t witnessed.

Considering a majority of Kate’s storyline this season was dedicated to her break up with Toby and her wedding with Phillip (Chris Geere), a nice send-off for her would be to see what she has accomplished with her teaching skills.

4. Jack and Rebecca growing old together

"This Is Us" -- "A Philadelphia Story" Episode 302 -- Pictured: (l-r) Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson and Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson. NBC

All the major cast members on “This Is Us” have had to put on prosthetics and elderly makeup to portray older versions of themselves, including Ventimiglia. Despite dying early in his life, Jack appeared as an older man in the Season Two finale, titled “The Wedding,” when Kate dreamed that he had lived and ended up celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary with Rebecca.

Except for that scene, viewers mostly watched Jack and Rebecca interact in the past. Finally, in “The Train,” we saw Rebecca join Jack as soon as she died and simply tell him, “Hey.”

The moment was sweet but short. “This Is Us” loves to manipulate time and jump to different decades, so why not include a few scenes of Jack and Rebecca in an alternate universe where their love story was never interrupted?

5. The Pearsons reuniting

This Is Us - Season 6 “Taboo" Episode 607 -- Pictured: (l-r) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Baby Hailey, Baby Jack Jr., Chris Sullivan as Toby, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Jon Huertas as Miguel, Eris Baker as Tess, Lyric Ross as Deja, Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Faithe Herman as Annie. Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Since he is only featured in flashback scenes, Ventimiglia has rarely shared the screen with Brown, Metz, Hartley, Sullivan, Watson, Griffin Dunne’s character Uncle Nicky.

The Pearsons are, arguably, television’s greatest family and there should be at least one scene where all the adult Pearsons come together as part of the final sendoff.