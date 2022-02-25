Even some 'Euphoria' stars don't know what will happen in the finale

It all leads up to this. After eight weeks of Sunday nights spent glued to our screens, the finale of season two of "Euphoria" is almost here. And just like fans, even the show's actors don't know what all is about to go down.

"I have no clue what’s happening in the season finale. I never got a whole script. Stop asking," tweeted Nika King, who plays Rue and Gia's mom, Leslie Bennett, in the show.

Nika King plays Leslie Bennett, the mother to Rue, who experiences drug addiction. Eddy Chen / HBO

And King isn't the first actor from the hit HBO show to open up about not knowing what is going on.

Angus Cloud, who got his start in acting playing the lovable drug dealer Fezco, often tweets about the events of each episode as it airs on HBO. On Jan. 23, he revealed that he watches the show live right alongside fans.

Angus Cloud has stolen hearts as Fezco. Eddy Chen / HBO

"My manager doesn’t let me watch the entire season, so I’m watching in real time along with y’all lol," Cloud tweeted.

His tweets often convey blunt reactions to some of the show's most intense, heart-stopping moments.

For example, during episode three, after Rue, who experiences addiction, explained to the audience her elaborate plan to continue using drugs without her family knowing, Cloud just tweeted: "Rue a mess lol."

The season finale of "Euphoria" has plenty of loose ends to hopefully tie up after episode seven's "to-be-continued" ending. One such uncertainty is the fate of Fez and his brother Ashtray. Fez, who promised Lexi that he would be in attendance at her play, had yet to make an appearance by the time a suggestive dance to "Holding Out for a Hero" had rolled around.

Fans have predicted a potential romantic relationship between Fez and Lexi since the premiere of season two on Jan. 9, after the two spent an entire New Year's party talking to each other. Cloud himself has tweeted in support of the pairing by sharing fan art, comparing the duo to Fiona and Shrek and using the hashtag #Fexi.

But his lack of tweets during the Feb. 20 release of episode seven has many fans fearing the worst for his character's fate in the finale.

After Fez appeared to miss Lexi's play, fans worry for the character's fate in the season finale. Eddy Chen / HBO

When InStyle asked about his verified account's silence on Sunday, Cloud said he's not on Twitter. In January, he had told Bustle something similar, saying that "it’s probably a fan page or something." However his management team told Bustle that Cloud does not have a social media manager, "runs his verified account and does not have a fan page."

The teaser for the season finale has only heightened these worries for Fez and Ash. In the clip, Fez appears to be screaming on the ground in anguish, spattered with blood as sirens wail.

Cloud told InStyle out of all of his scenes so far in "Euphoria," the season two finale had some that were hardest to film due to their "pretty heavy" nature.

Rather, his favorite moments on set are those where Fez gets to just sit on a couch with Javon Walton (Ashtray) or Maude Apatow (Lexi), just talking and hanging out.

Other plot points that fans are anxious to see pan out are the ever-increasingly bad romance between Cassie and Nate, the state of Jules and Rue's relationship, how the Bennett family will survive the fallout of Rue's relapse and the fate of Elliot, who actor Dominic Fike confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” will be back for season three.

In season two's penultimate episode, Leslie gave Rue a harsh reality check on the impacts her behavior has on their family. Eddy Chen / HBO

The season two finale of "Euphoria" will air Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. on HBO.